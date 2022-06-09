US mission to Palestinians renamed on Twitter, signaling possible upgrade

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about gun violence during a primetime address from the White House in Washington, U.S., June 2, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

The Twitter account for the US diplomatic mission to the Palestinians in Jerusalem carried a new name on Thursday, signalling a possible upgrade in ties ahead of a planned visit by President Joe Biden to the region.

The former "Palestinian Affairs Unit" (PAU) within the US Embassy was redesignated as the "US Office of Palestinian Affairs in Jerusalem" at Twitter handle @USPalAffairs.

US spokespeople did not immediate comment on the change.