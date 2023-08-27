US military personnel in Australia air crash, no deaths reported

27 August, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 27 August, 2023, 11:32 am

US military personnel in Australia air crash, no deaths reported

Sky News Australia reported a v-22 Osprey helicopter with about 20 US Marines on board had crashed off the coast of Darwin

27 August, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 27 August, 2023, 11:32 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

An aircraft incident involving US military personnel occurred mid-morning on Sunday during an exercise in Australia's Northern Territory, Australia's Defence Ministry said, while a broadcaster said there were no reports of deaths.

Sky News Australia reported a v-22 Osprey helicopter with about 20 US Marines on board had crashed off the coast of Darwin.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) said multiple military personnel had been rescued from an aircraft crash on the Tiwi Islands, north of Darwin, and that there were no reports of fatalities.

Northern Territory Police were responding to reports of an aircraft crash on Melville Island, the fire and emergency services said in an emailed statement.

"Initial reports suggest the incident involves United States defence personnel and that Australian Defence Force members were not involved," the ministry said in an emailed statement.

It said the incident occurred on Melville Island north of Darwin during Exercise Predator's Run 2023.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was previously scheduled to hold a press conference at 0520 GMT, his office said.

The US and Australia, a key ally in the Pacific, have been stepping up military cooperation in recent years in the face of an increasingly assertive China.

Four Australian soldiers were killed last month during large bilateral exercises when their helicopter crashed into the ocean off the coast of Queensland.

