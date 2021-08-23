US military evacuated more than 10,000 people from Kabul on Sunday

World+Biz

Reuters
23 August, 2021, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2021, 08:07 pm

Related News

US military evacuated more than 10,000 people from Kabul on Sunday

Since 14 August, the US has gotten 37,000 people out of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, or helped with their evacuation

Reuters
23 August, 2021, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2021, 08:07 pm
US Air Force Airmen help set up tents to provide temporary lodging for qualified evacuees from Afghanistan as part of Operation Allies Refuge, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, August 19, 2021. US Air
US Air Force Airmen help set up tents to provide temporary lodging for qualified evacuees from Afghanistan as part of Operation Allies Refuge, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, August 19, 2021. US Air

The US military flew approximately 10,400 people out of Kabul over 24 hours on Sunday, and 61 coalition planes helped evacuate approximately 5,900, a White House official said on Monday.

Since 14 August, the US has gotten 37,000 people out of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, or helped with their evacuation, the official said.

South Asia / USA

USA / Kabul / Afghanistan / Taliban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Jamila Begum: Housewife turns butcher

Jamila Begum: Housewife turns butcher

58m | Videos
TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

1d | Videos
Truck Lagbe: Solving your transportation problem

Truck Lagbe: Solving your transportation problem

1d | Videos
Bangladesh's Shomi with SRK and Beyoncé

Bangladesh's Shomi with SRK and Beyoncé

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

4
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

5
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 