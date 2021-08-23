US military evacuated more than 10,000 people from Kabul on Sunday

US Air Force Airmen help set up tents to provide temporary lodging for qualified evacuees from Afghanistan as part of Operation Allies Refuge, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, August 19, 2021. US Air

The US military flew approximately 10,400 people out of Kabul over 24 hours on Sunday, and 61 coalition planes helped evacuate approximately 5,900, a White House official said on Monday.

Since 14 August, the US has gotten 37,000 people out of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, or helped with their evacuation, the official said.