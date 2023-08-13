US-led naval group warns ships to avoid Iranian waters to avoid seizure

World+Biz

Reuters
13 August, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2023, 02:31 pm

Related News

US-led naval group warns ships to avoid Iranian waters to avoid seizure

The warning shows tensions remain high in and around the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran seized tankers in late April and early May

Reuters
13 August, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2023, 02:31 pm
File photo of US navy ships. Photo: Collected
File photo of US navy ships. Photo: Collected

A US-led naval coalition in the Gulf has warned ships in the region to stay away from Iranian waters to avoid possible seizure, the US Navy said.

The warning shows tensions remain high in and around the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran seized tankers in late April and early May, while Washington and Tehran finalise a deal to free five US citizens detained in Iran and the US allows $6 billion in Iranian funds held in South Korea to be unfrozen.

"The International Maritime Security Construct is notifying regional mariners of appropriate precautions to minimise the risk of seizure based on current regional tensions, which we seek to de-escalate," Commander Timothy Hawkins, spokesman for the Bahrain-based US Fifth Fleet, said late on Saturday.

"Vessels are being advised to transit as far away from Iranian territorial waters as possible."

Thousands of US sailors, Marines reach Red Sea after Iran tensions

About a fifth of the world's crude oil and oil products pass through the Strait of Hormuz, a choke point between Iran and Oman at the mouth of the Gulf.

The deal to release US citizens from Iranian prison and allow them to return to the US would remove a major irritant between Washington and Tehran, which remain at odds on issues from the Iranian nuclear programme to Tehran's support for regional Shi'ite militias.

The United States would release some Iranians from US prisons as part of the deal, Iran's mission to the United Nations has said.

Iran / USA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Fashion movement by Bangladeshi designer sweeps Africa

9h | Mode
One of the worst natural disasters in Hawaii&#039;s history has wiped out the historic town of Lahaina. Photo: DW

What caused Hawaii's devastating wildfires?

12h | Panorama
Arisha on 18 November 2020; Photo: Md Ashraf, her father.

Five-year-old fights for her life against rare disease. But her parents are fast running out of money

2h | Features
The world will lose $4.7 trillion of revenue in the next decade to tax havens. How did we get here?

The world will lose $4.7 trillion of revenue in the next decade to tax havens. How did we get here?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Haque and Son’s Camera Servicing Center: More than 50 years’ old

Haque and Son’s Camera Servicing Center: More than 50 years’ old

2h | TBS Stories
Last year, a phone was stolen every six minutes in London

Last year, a phone was stolen every six minutes in London

9h | TBS World
How to start content creation?

How to start content creation?

11h | TBS Graduates
TSC Club’s contributions to Dhaka University's cultural environment

TSC Club’s contributions to Dhaka University's cultural environment

12h | TBS Graduates

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

No half fare for students in Metro Rail, freedom fighters can travel for free