US lawmakers pressure Biden to help with transfer of European aircraft to Ukraine

World+Biz

Reuters
08 March, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 10:03 am

Related News

US lawmakers pressure Biden to help with transfer of European aircraft to Ukraine

Reuters
08 March, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 10:03 am
FILE PHOTO: MIG-29 fighter aircrafts fly at a military air base in Vasylkiv, Ukraine, August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
FILE PHOTO: MIG-29 fighter aircrafts fly at a military air base in Vasylkiv, Ukraine, August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

US lawmakers pushed President Joe Biden's administration on Monday to facilitate the transfer of fighter aircraft to Ukraine from Poland and other NATO and Eastern European countries, after a plea on Saturday from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The White House said it did not oppose planes being sent to Ukraine but saw logistical challenges to it.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez wrote to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin calling for Washington to commit to replace any donated jets with upgraded Western aircraft, including through concessionary financing and loans as well as subsidized pricing.

He also said NATO should redeploy fighter aircraft to any base where donated aircraft had been stationed.

Zelenskiy made a "desperate plea for European countries to provide Russian-made planes" for Ukraine's fight against Russian invaders during a video call Saturday with US lawmakers, participants in the call said.

Many air forces in Eastern Europe fly Russian-made warplanes, and transferring such aircraft to Ukraine would mean Ukrainians could pilot the planes without additional training.

"I will support efforts in the Senate to implement measures to compensate our allies that provide their aircraft for Ukraine's defense," Menendez wrote.

Members of the US Senate who attened a briefing on Ukraine by State Department officials on Monday evening said they did not believe Poland yet made up its mind about whether to send the aircraft. Some said other countries might also send planes, but declined to identify any.

A State Department spokesperson said the department was working with Poland and consulting with other NATO allies.

"This is Poland's sovereign decision to make. We have in no way opposed Poland transferring planes to Ukraine," the spokesperson said in an email.

Administration officials said there were logistical challenges both in moving aircraft into Ukraine, and providing replacement US planes.

"It is not as easy as just moving planes around," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Many lawmakers - both Biden's fellow Democrats and Republicans - have appealed for Washington to do all it can to get aircraft to Ukraine, including by letting countries that send Russian-made MiGs "jump the line" to quickly obtain US-made F-16s - made by Lockheed Martin - to replace them.

Russia describes its actions as "a special military operation" whose aim is to disarm Ukraine, counter what it views as NATO aggression and capture Ukrainian leaders it calls neo-Nazis.

Top News

Ukraine crisis / Russia-Ukraine war / Russia-Ukraine conflict / US lawmakers / European aircraft

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The chief executive of Ben &amp; Jerry’s parent company, Unilever Plc said on ‘subjects where Unilever brands don’t have expertise or credibility it is best to stay out of the debate.’ Photo: Bloomberg

What did your favourite brand do in the war, daddy?

19h | Panorama
Currently, there are 10 countries in ASEAN and their income levels are rising. Bangladesh can play an important role in the political and economic union. Photo: Reuters

‘Bangladesh’s biggest focus should be getting into ASEAN’ 

23h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Bringing back the spirit of gift-giving with Dontonaw

21h | Brands
Goodybro: A ‘solid’ choice for everyday wear

Goodybro: A ‘solid’ choice for everyday wear

22h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Man City triumphant over Man United on Derby day

Man City triumphant over Man United on Derby day

11m | Videos
Naveed Mahbub: From Buetian to comedian

Naveed Mahbub: From Buetian to comedian

16m | Videos
Foods that cause DNA-damaging inflammation

Foods that cause DNA-damaging inflammation

21m | Videos
One of the most paid actor of Bollywood

One of the most paid actor of Bollywood

26m | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market