US lashes out at 'irresponsible' China amid Taiwan attack rehearsal claims

TBS Report
07 August, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 07 August, 2022, 09:39 am

The United States has accused Beijing of "provocative" and "irresponsible" actions after Taiwan said China rehearsed an attack on the island.

The White House said Beijing was attempting to "change the status quo" over Taiwan, reports BBC.

Following a visit to Taiwan by a US team led by prominent Democrat Nancy Pelosi, tensions have increased.

As Taiwan sees itself as distinct, China sees the visit as a challenge to its claims of sovereignty over Taiwan.

Chinese ships and aircraft conducted sorties in the Taiwan Strait on Saturday, according to Taiwan's defense ministry, with some of them breaching the median line, an unofficial dividing line between the two sides. To warn them off, Taiwanese fighter jets were launched.

The exercises, according to the Taiwanese military, were a practice attack on the island.

Beijing has not yet responded to the most recent drills, but it is anticipated that it will do so until Sunday.

China has been charged with raising tensions by Washington.

"These activities are a significant escalation in China's efforts to change the status quo. They are provocative, irresponsible and raise the risk of miscalculation," a White House spokesperson said.

"They are also at odds with our long-standing goal of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, which is what the world expects."

China declared that the peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait were "seriously jeopardised" by Pelosi's visit, BBC has reported.

China views Taiwan as a secessionist province that will inevitably come under its rule. Taiwan, a self-governing island, perceives itself as separate from the mainland.

But any indication that foreign leaders are acknowledging this infuriates China. It declared on Friday that Pelosi and her family had been subject to penalties as a result of the visit.

Beijing also declared it was ending cooperation with the US in a number of crucial areas, such as efforts to combat global crime, military negotiations, and climate change.

China has been accused of taking "irresponsible moves" by obstructing vital lines of communication with Washington, according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Despite Beijing's threats, Pelosi, a steadfast opponent of China and the highest-ranking US official to visit the island in 25 years, arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday.

"The globe faces a decision between authoritarianism and democracy," Pelosi stated during her tour.

