US journalist Danny Fenster gets 11 years jail in Myanmar

A Myanmar military court has sentenced US journalist Danny Fenster to 11 years in jail.

Fenster, who was the managing editor of online site Frontier Myanmar, was found guilty of breaching immigration law, unlawful association and encouraging dissent against the military, reports the BBC.

He was earlier this week slapped with two additional charges of sedition and terrorism, which carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

A verdict on the new charges has not yet been given.

He is one of dozens of local journalists that have been detained since a military coup in February.

Fenster had earlier worked for independent news site Myanmar Now - and was facing charges because of this.