US, Japanese fighter jets carry out drills after North Korea missile launch
Fighter jets from the United States and Japan carried out joint drills on Tuesday over the Sea of Japan following North Korea's first test-firing of a ballistic missile over Japan in five years, the US military said.
"Our commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan remains ironclad," the Hawaii-based US Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement, adding the drill was carried out by US Marine Corps fighter jets that joined Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) fighter jets.