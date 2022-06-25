US, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and United Kingdom form Pacific group

World+Biz

Reuters
25 June, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 25 June, 2022, 09:37 am

Related News

US, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and United Kingdom form Pacific group

The group, dubbed Partners in the Blue Pacific (PBP), will seek to support Pacific regionalism and strengthen economic ties between the Pacific islands and the rest of the world

Reuters
25 June, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 25 June, 2022, 09:37 am
US President Joe Biden speaks about the situation in Russia and Ukraine from the White House in Washington, US, February 15, 2022. Photo :Reuters
US President Joe Biden speaks about the situation in Russia and Ukraine from the White House in Washington, US, February 15, 2022. Photo :Reuters

The United States, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the United Kingdom launched an informal group aimed at boosting economic and diplomatic ties with Pacific island nations, the White House said on Friday.

The Biden administration has vowed to commit more resources to the Indo-Pacific as China seeks to boost economic, military and police links with Pacific island nations hungry for foreign investment.

The group, dubbed Partners in the Blue Pacific (PBP), will seek to support Pacific regionalism and strengthen economic ties between the Pacific islands and the rest of the world.

"We are united in our shared determination to support a region that benefits the peoples of the Pacific. We are also united in how we realize this vision -- according to principles of Pacific regionalism, sovereignty, transparency, accountability, and most of all, led and guided by the Pacific Islands," the White House said.

White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Thursday he expects more high-level US officials to visit Pacific island countries as Washington steps up its engagement to counter China in the strategically important region. 

Campbell said the United States needed more diplomatic facilities across the region, and more contact with Pacific island countries that at times "receive lesser attention."

USA / Pacific group / Japan / australia / New Zealand / UK

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In pictures: 2022 Dhaka Motor Show

In pictures: 2022 Dhaka Motor Show

3h | Wheels
Our team full of hope and mettle, before we entered the disaster zone. PHOTO: SWAMIM AHMED

How we survived 4 days in Sunamganj flood

1d | Panorama
Photo: Bipul Sarker Sunny

Immigrants or refugees: Who really are the Maldoiyas?

1d | Features
Selim Raihan, executive director, Sanem. Photo: TBS

'To make full use of the bridge's connectivity in this region, we need Padma Plus'

1d | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Messi means record, record means Messi

Messi means record, record means Messi

15h | Videos
Zovan, Safa to star in '24 Ghonta'

Zovan, Safa to star in '24 Ghonta'

15h | Videos
Modern rehabilitation centre for those affected by Padma Bridge land acquisition

Modern rehabilitation centre for those affected by Padma Bridge land acquisition

16h | Videos
What are included in Padma Bridge inauguration ceremony?

What are included in Padma Bridge inauguration ceremony?

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

4
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

5
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

6
20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion
Economy

20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion