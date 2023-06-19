US increases application processing fees for nonimmigrant visa

The US Department of State has increased certain nonimmigrant visa (NIV) application processing fees.

Increases fees would be effective from 17 June, 2023.

The revised visa fees are listed below -

The application fee for visitor visas for business or tourism (B1/B2s) and other non-petition-based NIVs, such as student and exchange visitor visas, has increased from $160 to $185.

The application fee for certain petition-based nonimmigrant visas for temporary workers (H, L, O, P, Q, and R categories) has increased from $190 to $205.

The application fee for a treaty trader, treaty investor, and treaty applicant in a speciality occupation (E category) has increased from $205 to $315.

The updated chart of all nonimmigrant visa fees and the current consular exchange rate can be found at - https://ow.ly/N9lQ50ORbYm.