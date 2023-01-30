US House Speaker urged to abide by one-China principle

Xinhua
30 January, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2023, 07:12 pm

FILE PHOTO - Chinese and US flags flutter near The Bund, before US trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song
FILE PHOTO - Chinese and US flags flutter near The Bund, before US trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

China hopes that relevant US officials will abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques and refrain from doing anything that will affect China-US relations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday.

According to media reports, US Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy is planning a visit to Taiwan this spring, and the US Department of Defense is making preparations for the visit.

China always opposes any form of official exchanges between the Taiwan region and countries having diplomatic ties with China, Mao told a daily news briefing in response to a relevant query.

Mao said that China hopes relevant US lawmakers will abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques and refrain from doing anything that will affect China-US relations and undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. 

