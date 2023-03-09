US House speaker declines Zelenskiy invitation to visit Ukraine -CNN

09 March, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 09:11 pm

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he has no plans to visit Ukraine after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy extended an invitation, CNN reported on Wednesday.

In an interview with CNN set to air on Wednesday, Zelenskiy asked McCarthy, a Republican, to see the situation in Ukraine firsthand.

"Mr McCarthy, he has to come here to see how we work, what's happening here... then after that, make your assumptions," Zelenskiy said in the CNN interview.

The United States has extended nearly $32 billion in aid to Ukraine since Russian troops invaded on 24 Feb 2022, but some far-right Republicans have baulked at sending more.

Asked about Zelenskiy's invitation, McCarthy told CNN he did not need to travel to the country and would get information in other ways.

"I will continue to get my briefings and others, but I don't have to go to Ukraine or Kyiv to see it," he told the television network.

