US House panel seeks gun marketing, sales data after shootings

World+Biz

Reuters
28 May, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2022, 04:14 pm

Related News

US House panel seeks gun marketing, sales data after shootings

Reuters
28 May, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2022, 04:14 pm
A man auctions off a Daniel Defense rifle during the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S., April 27, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man auctions off a Daniel Defense rifle during the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S., April 27, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The US House of Representatives' oversight panel called on five gunmakers to hand over details on the manufacturing, marketing and sales of firearms used in mass shootings, the committee's chairwoman said on Friday following recent attacks.

House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney requested the data in letters sent Thursday to Daniel Defense, Bushmaster, Sig Sauer, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (SWBI.O) and Sturm, Ruger & Company Inc (RGR.N), she said in a statement.

"I am deeply concerned that gun manufacturers continue to profit from the sale of weapons of war," congresswoman Maloney wrote, citing the AR-15 semi-automatic rifles used in this week's shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, 10 days earlier.

None of the five gun manufacturers immediately responded to a request for comment on the House panel's request.

An 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at the school on Tuesday. Ten people were killed by a white supremacist at the supermarket a predominantly Black neighborhood in the city in western New York on May 14.

Polling shows a majority of Americans support moderate or strong regulation of gun ownership, but some lawmakers have suggested they would not back any legislative fixes.

Gun safety advocates are pushing Democratic President Joe Biden to take stronger action on his own to curb gun violence following the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade, but the White House has said Congress must pass laws to have more impact.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin separately said his committee would hold a June 15 hearing focused on gun violence and children, noting government data released this week showing guns were now the leading cause of death among US youth.

Researchers at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, also found more children and teenagers in the United States are now killed by guns, surpassing any other cause of death, in an analysis based on US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mortality data and published in the New England Journal of Medicine. 

US gun legislation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The death of Davos?

2h | Panorama
A male Baya Weaver beating wings. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Baya Weavers weave: ‘Must be witnessed to be fully credited’

6h | Panorama
Starlink is ideal in rural or remote locations where internet access has been unreliable or completely unavailable. Photo: SpaceX

Time for a reality check: How viable is Starlink in Bangladesh?

7h | Panorama
First Look: Nissan Magnite 1.0L Turbo

First Look: Nissan Magnite 1.0L Turbo

7h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Successful entrepreneur in rooftop gardening

Successful entrepreneur in rooftop gardening

2h | Videos
Foods that will prevent future famines

Foods that will prevent future famines

5h | Videos
Sustainable initiative of Pcycle creating employment

Sustainable initiative of Pcycle creating employment

6h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Education at Tk1 changing lives, making dreams come true

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

2
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

3
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

4
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

5
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

6
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products