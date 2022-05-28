US female bystander kills armed man targeting a party 

World+Biz

TBS Report
28 May, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2022, 07:08 pm

Related News

US female bystander kills armed man targeting a party 

TBS Report
28 May, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2022, 07:08 pm
US female bystander kills armed man targeting a party 

An American woman shot a man noticing him targeting a crowd of people with a semi-automatic rifle in Charleston, West Virginia.

Dennis Butler, a 37-year-old with an extensive criminal history, was set to open fire on a group of around 40 people attending a birthday party, reports BBC.

The woman's quick reaction saved lives and may have prevented a mass shooting, said Police spokesman Tony Hazelett.

It comes amid a national debate over guns after a school shooting in Texas.

Butler had driven by the area earlier on Wednesday evening when he was warned to slow down because children were playing.

He returned armed with an AR-15-type rifle and opened fire from his vehicle on the birthday-graduation party outside the apartment complex in the city.

Mr Hazelett told a news conference that the woman who fired back did not have any law enforcement background. She has not been identified.

"She's just a member of the community who was carrying her weapon lawfully," he said. "And instead of running from the threat she engaged with the threat and saved several lives."

The woman remained at the scene after the shooting, and is co-operating with investigators.

Charges will not be filed against her, police added.

Butler was found dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Mr Hazelett said it is not yet clear how Butler obtained the weapon - which he was not legally allowed to carry as a convicted felon.

The shooting comes after a teenage gunman killed 21 people at a Texas primary school with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle that had been purchased legally.

The attack, America's worst school shooting in a decade, reignited the debate over private gun ownership, which is enshrined in the US Constitution.

Top News

US shooting

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The death of Davos?

5h | Panorama
A male Baya Weaver beating wings. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Baya Weavers weave: ‘Must be witnessed to be fully credited’

8h | Panorama
Starlink is ideal in rural or remote locations where internet access has been unreliable or completely unavailable. Photo: SpaceX

Time for a reality check: How viable is Starlink in Bangladesh?

9h | Panorama
First Look: Nissan Magnite 1.0L Turbo

First Look: Nissan Magnite 1.0L Turbo

9h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Health benefits of wax apple

Health benefits of wax apple

1h | Videos
Successful entrepreneur in rooftop gardening

Successful entrepreneur in rooftop gardening

4h | Videos
Foods that will prevent future famines

Foods that will prevent future famines

7h | Videos
Sustainable initiative of Pcycle creating employment

Sustainable initiative of Pcycle creating employment

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

2
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

3
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

4
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

5
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

6
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products