US expresses concern about N Korea missile launches to Chinese representative

Reuters
09 December, 2022, 09:10 am
09 December, 2022, 09:10 am

U.S. Special Representative for the DPRK Ambassador Sung Kim speaks during the Japan-US-Soutn Korea Trilateral Meeting on North Korea at the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo on September 7, 2022. Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool via REUTERS
U.S. Special Representative for the DPRK Ambassador Sung Kim speaks during the Japan-US-Soutn Korea Trilateral Meeting on North Korea at the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo on September 7, 2022. Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool via REUTERS

 The US Special Representative on North Korea Sung Kim told his Chinese counterpart on Korean Peninsula affairs Liu Xiaoming the United States was concerned by an "unprecedented" number of ballistic missile launches from Pyongyang, the State Department said.

"(Sung Kim) strongly condemned these missile launches," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said of the video conference that took place on Wednesday.

"Kim emphasized that maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula is an important shared goal."

