US envoy says won't allow Syria to be Russian 'bargaining chip' on Ukraine

World+Biz

Reuters
03 June, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 03 June, 2022, 11:52 am

Related News

US envoy says won't allow Syria to be Russian 'bargaining chip' on Ukraine

Syrian ally Russia has signaled opposition to renewing the operation, arguing that it violates Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity and that more help should be delivered from within the country

Reuters
03 June, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 03 June, 2022, 11:52 am
US envoy says won&#039;t allow Syria to be Russian &#039;bargaining chip&#039; on Ukraine

The US envoy to the United Nations said on Thursday she plans to meet her Russian counterpart to kick off likely contentious talks over aid deliveries into Syria from Turkey, but she will not let Moscow use the issue as a "bargaining chip" on Ukraine.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield has had few interactions with Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia outside meetings of the 15-member UN Security council since Moscow invaded neighboring Ukraine on 24 Feb.

"Since Ukraine we have not had any regular meetings, but it is my intention - when I return to New York - to meet with him on Syria," she told reporters while traveling back to the United States from Turkey, where she visited the border with Syria to assess a long-running humanitarian aid operation.

The Security Council mandate allowing the cross-border deliveries is due to expire on 10 July. But Syrian ally Russia has signaled opposition to renewing the operation, arguing that it violates Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity and that more help should be delivered from within the country.

Already fraught tensions between the United States and Russia have only worsened in recent months. Washington has responded to Russia's war in Ukraine with tough unilateral sanctions on Moscow, sent weapons to Ukraine and internationally isolated Russia at the United Nations.

"We will not allow the situation in Ukraine or the situation in Syria to be used as a bargaining chip with the Russians," warned Thomas-Greenfield ahead of Security Council negotiations on the Syria aid operation.

A Security Council resolution needs nine votes in favor and no veto by Russia, China, the United States, France or Britain to pass. In the past decade, the council has been divided on Syria - Russia has vetoed more than a dozen resolutions related to Syria and was backed by China for many of those votes.

"It's a massive ongoing operation and it would be so tragic, so catastrophic, if this Security Council resolution is not renewed," Mark Cutts, deputy UN regional humanitarian coordinator, told Thomas-Greenfield during a visit to a UN shipment hub on the Turkish border with Syria on Thursday.

Every month some 800 trucks deliver humanitarian assistance to more than 4 million people in northwest Syria.

"Every single truck is monitored by the UN," Cutts said. "Without the UN involvement we fear that donors will not have the same confidence to support this operation, we might see much more aid diversion."

Russia / syria / US

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Britain&#039;s Queen Elizabeth leaves after a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, London, Britain October 12, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Seeing the Queen, meeting the Queen

1h | Panorama
In celebration of the seminal street food flavours around the globe, Renaissance Hotel Dhaka is serving a treasure trove of delectable tastes and aromas to Dhakaites this weekend.

Indulge in the world of finger foods

2h | Food
Johnny Depp wins: How much can the media break or make you?

Johnny Depp wins: How much can the media break or make you?

1h | Panorama
People with hectic schedules would not require a gym subscription if they chose to cycle their daily commute. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Would you consider cycling to work?

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rain in TSC

Rain in TSC

1h | Videos
Redbird Capital Partners is going to be the new owner of AC Milan

Redbird Capital Partners is going to be the new owner of AC Milan

2h | Videos
From now on banks will fix the dollar rate

From now on banks will fix the dollar rate

2h | Videos
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

3
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

4
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%

6
We are not Sri Lanka, but it does not take much to be so 
Analysis

We are not Sri Lanka, but it does not take much to be so 