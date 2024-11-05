US election: Bangla one of 5 languages in New York ballot paper

The Manhattan skyline is pictured from the Summit at One Vanderbilt observatory in Manhattan in New York City, US, April 14, 2023. File photo: Reuters

New York City is a tapestry of over 200 languages, affirming its reputation as America's melting pot as it hosts people of varied cultures. Yet, contradictory to that image, the ballot papers to be used to cast votes for the US presidential elections will be printed in only four languages – including Bangla – besides English.

As the nation prepares to elect its 47th President on Tuesday, this inclusion of Bangla signifies not only the representation of the Bangladeshi and Indian cultures in the US but also the value the people of these two countries hold there.

Apart from Bangla, the other four languages in the ballot people will be Chinese, Spanish, Korean and English, reports Hindustan Times.

Bangla speakers encompass individuals from countries such as India and Bangladesh. While they do not represent all regional languages, this inclusion is anticipated to boost voter turnout within the Bangla-speaking community.

"We are required to service four other languages besides English: Chinese, Spanish, Korean, and Bangla as the Asian languages," Micheal J Ryan, executive director of the NYC Board of Elections, told news agency told PTI.

While this may not seem a huge difference considering the scale of the Indian and Bangladeshi population in the US, but for people like Subhshesh, a sales agent in Times Square with Bangla roots, this development is a cause for celebration.

He believes that it will greatly benefit his father, a resident of Queens, who will appreciate the linguistic assistance at the polls.

"Many in our community are more comfortable in their native language. This helps them navigate the polling station," he said, adding, "I know my father will appreciate the Bangla ballot paper."

Notably, this development makes it a legal obligation for the New York City administration to provide voting materials in Bangla at specific polling places.

Official Ryan elaborates further on how Bangla was selected, adding that the choice emerged from a legal point of view or necessity.

"A lawsuit concerning language access underscored the need for an Asian Indian language due to India's diverse linguistic landscape. The resulting settlement required this support, and after negotiations, Bangla was chosen. While there are limitations, this choice emerged from a legal necessity," PTI quoted Ryan as saying.

The South Asian community in Queens first experienced ballots translated into Bangla in 2013, which was done due to federal mandates that required language assistance for South Asian minorities as part of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.