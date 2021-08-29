US drone strike in Kabul caused ‘significant secondary explosions’

TBS Report
29 August, 2021, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2021, 09:47 pm

US drone strike in Kabul caused 'significant secondary explosions'

One US official said the strike was carried out by an unmanned aircraft piloted from outside Afghanistan

TBS Report
29 August, 2021, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2021, 09:47 pm
US officials say an American drone strike that hit a vehicle carrying multiple Islamic State suicide bombers in Kabul caused "significant secondary explosions" indicating the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material in the vehicle.

Two senior US officials said that the US believes it was a successful strike and that the intended target was hit, reports the Al Jazeera.

One US official said the strike was carried out by an unmanned aircraft piloted from outside Afghanistan.

