US drone strike in Kabul caused ‘significant secondary explosions’
US officials say an American drone strike that hit a vehicle carrying multiple Islamic State suicide bombers in Kabul caused "significant secondary explosions" indicating the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material in the vehicle.
Two senior US officials said that the US believes it was a successful strike and that the intended target was hit, reports the Al Jazeera.
One US official said the strike was carried out by an unmanned aircraft piloted from outside Afghanistan.