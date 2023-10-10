US doesn't want civilians killed, White House says as first tranche of security assistance heads to Israel

World+Biz

Reuters
10 October, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2023, 07:39 pm

The White House is lit with the colors of the Israeli flag in Washington, U.S., October 9, 2023. REUTERS/Leah Millis
The White House is lit with the colors of the Israeli flag in Washington, U.S., October 9, 2023. REUTERS/Leah Millis

The United States does not want to see innocent civilians killed anywhere, including in Gaza and Israel, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday as the first tranche of US security assistance headed to Israel.

"What we're focused on is making sure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself and to take action against Hamas as the first tranche of military assistance is on its way to Israel as we speak," Kirby said in an interview with CNN.

Asked if the United States had issued any warnings to Israel about civilian casualties, Kirby replied, "We don't want to see any innocent civilians killed anywhere in the world, and that certainly includes in Gaza and in Israel."

There have been too many innocent civilians killed already by Hamas since its attack on southern Israel began on Saturday, he added.

Kirby's comments come as Israel pounded the Gaza Strip on Tuesday with the fiercest air strikes in the 75-year history of its conflict with the Palestinians, razing whole districts to dust despite a Hamas threat to execute a captive for each home hit.

"As a vibrant democracy, Israel shares many of our values and interests and certainly one than those values is a respect for life," he said. "And we are always better together when we are observing that respect for life and for the laws of war as well."

Kirby also told CNN and MSNBC that the first segment of additional US military aid is on its way to Israel, and he suspects there will be additional tranches going forward.

The White House expects additional security requests from Israel and will try to fulfill those needs as quickly as possible, Kirby said on Monday.

