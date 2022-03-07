US does not see imminent Russian amphibious assault of Odessa, US official says

07 March, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 07 March, 2022, 09:13 am

Russian forces continued to try to advance and isolate Kyiv, Kharkhiv and Chernihiv and are meeting "strong Ukrainian resistance"

Russian army service members drive MT-LB multi-purpose amphibious armoured carriers past tanks during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov
Russian army service members drive MT-LB multi-purpose amphibious armoured carriers past tanks during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov

The United States does not believe a Russian amphibious assault in or near the Ukrainian city of Odessa is imminent, a senior US defense official said on Sunday, amid growing concern about a potential attack on the city.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, estimated Russia had launched about 600 missiles since the start of the invasion and deployed into Ukraine about 95% of combat forces it had pre-staged outside of the country.

Russian forces continued to try to advance and isolate Kyiv, Kharkhiv and Chernihiv and are meeting "strong Ukrainian resistance," the official said.

