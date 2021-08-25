US defense contractor Erik Prince charges $6,500 per person for a seat in plane out of Kabul

People who have been evacuated from Afghanistan arrive at Roissy Charles-de-Gaulle airport after Taliban insurgents entered Afghanistan's capital Kabul, near Paris, France, August 18, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

US defense contractor Erik Prince said he is offering people seats on a chartered plane out of Kabul for $6,500 per person.

US and NATO forces are sending special rescue teams into Taliban-controlled areas of the city to spirit their citizens into the airport, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Many Afghans who thought the US would protect them after having assisted the US-led coalition forces in the past two decades are now realizing that they will most likely be left behind.

Private rescue efforts are facing growing obstacles this week, just as the urgency grows.

Chartered planes are flying out of Kabul with hundreds of empty seats. New Taliban checkpoints on the road to Pakistan have made driving out of the country increasingly risky.

Confusing bureaucratic hurdles have prevented countless people from leaving Afghanistan.

"It's total chaos," said Warren Binford, a law professor at the University of Colorado who has been working on various evacuation efforts.

"What's happening is that we're seeing a massive underground railroad operation where, instead of running for decades, it's literally running for a matter of hours, or days."