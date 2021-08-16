US ‘defeat’ in Afghanistan a chance for lasting peace, says Iran's president

World+Biz

TBS Report
16 August, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2021, 04:32 pm

Related News

US ‘defeat’ in Afghanistan a chance for lasting peace, says Iran's president

Raisi said that Iran will support efforts to restore stability in Afghanistan as a first priority

TBS Report
16 August, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2021, 04:32 pm
ran&#039;s President-elect Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a news conference in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
ran's President-elect Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a news conference in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi calls for national reconciliation in neighbouring Afghanistan.

Raisi said that Iran will support efforts to restore stability in Afghanistan as a first priority, reports the Al Jazeera citing IRNA news agency.

He called Iran "a brother and neighbouring nation" to Afghanistan.

Raisi also described the Americans' rapid pullout as a "military failure" that should "turn to an opportunity for restoring life, security and stable peace".

Iran / Afghanistan / KabulHasFallen / Taliban / USA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

1d | Videos
Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: Sugarcane brings smile on farmers face

TBS Stories: Sugarcane brings smile on farmers face

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

5
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie