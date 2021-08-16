US ‘defeat’ in Afghanistan a chance for lasting peace, says Iran's president

ran's President-elect Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a news conference in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi calls for national reconciliation in neighbouring Afghanistan.

Raisi said that Iran will support efforts to restore stability in Afghanistan as a first priority, reports the Al Jazeera citing IRNA news agency.

He called Iran "a brother and neighbouring nation" to Afghanistan.

Raisi also described the Americans' rapid pullout as a "military failure" that should "turn to an opportunity for restoring life, security and stable peace".