US ‘defeat’ in Afghanistan a chance for lasting peace, says Iran's president
Raisi said that Iran will support efforts to restore stability in Afghanistan as a first priority
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi calls for national reconciliation in neighbouring Afghanistan.
Raisi said that Iran will support efforts to restore stability in Afghanistan as a first priority, reports the Al Jazeera citing IRNA news agency.
He called Iran "a brother and neighbouring nation" to Afghanistan.
Raisi also described the Americans' rapid pullout as a "military failure" that should "turn to an opportunity for restoring life, security and stable peace".