US debt standoff overshadows G7 finance leaders' meeting

World+Biz

Reuters
11 May, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 11 May, 2023, 10:31 am

Related News

US debt standoff overshadows G7 finance leaders' meeting

Reuters
11 May, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 11 May, 2023, 10:31 am
Flags are pictured during the first working session of G-7 foreign ministers in Muenster, Germany, November 3, 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/Pool
Flags are pictured during the first working session of G-7 foreign ministers in Muenster, Germany, November 3, 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/Pool

A standoff over raising the US debt ceiling overshadowed a meeting of Group of Seven (G7) finance leaders set to begin on Thursday, heightening US recession fears as central banks seek a soft landing for the global economy.

President Joe Biden piled pressure on Republican lawmakers on Wednesday to move quickly to raise the limit on the government's permitted borrowing from the current $31.4 trillion or risk throwing the world's biggest economy into recession.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was expected to face questions from her G7 counterparts, meeting in the Japanese city of Niigata, on how Washington intends to prevent turbulence in financial markets, already jittery after the recent failure of several US banks.

The US debt crisis is a headache for Japan, which is this year's G7 chair and the world's biggest holder of US debt.

Japan's top financial diplomat, Masato Kanda, said on Tuesday the G7 finance leaders might discuss the US debt ceiling but likely would not explicitly mention it in a joint statement at the end of the meeting on Saturday.

Global economic risks, including stubbornly high inflation and the fallout from aggressive US and European interest rate increases will likely be among key topics of debate for the G7 finance ministers and central bankers.

As rapid rate hikes by the Federal Reserve weigh on the US economy, recent data has shown signs of weakness in China, the world's second-largest economy.

China's consumer prices rose at the slowest pace in more than two years in April, while factory gate deflation deepened, data showed on Thursday, dashing policymakers' hopes that a rebound in the country's demand would underpin global growth.

Other key themes to be discussed at the G7 finance gathering include ways to strengthen the global financial system and steps to prevent Russia from circumventing sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.

Arriving in Niigata on Thursday, Yellen said the United States and a broad coalition of other countries had provided significant economic, security and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, while using sanctions and export controls to impose heavy economic costs on Russia.

Past US debt ceiling fights have typically ended with a hastily arranged agreement in the final hours of negotiations, avoiding an unprecedented default. In 2011, the scramble prompted a historic downgrade of the United States' top-notch credit rating. Veterans of that battle warn the current situation is riskier because political divides have widened.

Back then, the G7 finance leaders said in a statement that they were "committed to addressing the tensions stemming from the current challenges on our fiscal deficits, debt and growth."

Top News

G7 / US

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Muenzer collects used cooking oil from more than 1,200 FBOs (Food Business Operators, which include restaurants, hotels, manufacturers etc) in the country to make biodiesel. Photo: Noor A Alam

Muenzer Bangla Private Limited: A green player in the greasy world of used cooking oil business

1h | Panorama
illustration: TBS

Is 'office politics' always a bad idea?

21h | Pursuit
Members of Team Bangladesh, who were up against 60 students from 7 countries, pose with their mentors at SAESM 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Meet the future star economists of Bangladesh

21h | Pursuit
People’s representatives started the conversion of the forest land into khas land, and leased them to many displaced fishermen, soon after Nijhum Dwip became a union. Photo: Rajib Dhar

What will Nijhum Dwip offer if it loses its forest and deer?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

14h | TBS Face to Face
Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

14h | TBS World
Art supply shops are still in Covid impact

Art supply shops are still in Covid impact

15h | TBS Stories
The TV shows went dark by the strike of Hollywood writers

The TV shows went dark by the strike of Hollywood writers

17h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

6
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter