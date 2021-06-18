US couple who pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters plead guilty

World+Biz

TBS Report
18 June, 2021, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2021, 02:02 pm

Related News

US couple who pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters plead guilty

Mark and Patricia McCloskey agreed to give up the guns used in the 28 June confrontation in St Louis, Missouri

TBS Report
18 June, 2021, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2021, 02:02 pm
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

A US couple who were filmed outside their mansion waving guns at social justice protesters last summer have pleaded guilty to misdemeanour charges.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey agreed to give up the guns used in the 28 June confrontation in St Louis, Missouri, reports the BBC.

The couple, both lawyers, made national news when footage of them went viral, launching them to a cameo at last year's Republican National Convention.

McCloskey defended his reaction to what he called an "angry mob".

"I'd do it again," he said outside court on Thursday, US media report. "Any time the mob approaches me, I'll do what I can to put them in imminent threat of physical injury because that's what kept them from destroying my house and my family."

McCloskey, 63, pleaded guilty to misdemeanour fourth-degree assault and was fined $750. His wife, 61, pleaded guilty to misdemeanour harassment and was fined $2,000.

Because the charges are misdemeanours, the personal injury lawyers can keep their law licences and continue to own firearms.

Judge David Mason accepted their guilty pleas, but rejected their request to donate Mr McCloskey's rifle in a fundraiser, US media said.

A grand jury had indicted the couple on felony charges, which would have sent them to jail if convicted. But special prosecutor Richard Callahan said in a statement he opted for misdemeanour charges for a series of factors including "the age and lack of a criminal record for the McCloskeys, the fact they initially called the police, and the fact that no-one was hurt and no shots were fired".

USA / Black Lives Matter

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Why is money laundering happening?

Why is money laundering happening?

6h | Videos
TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

6h | Videos
TBS World: Whole world under threat from Coronavirus Delta variant

TBS World: Whole world under threat from Coronavirus Delta variant

6h | Videos
Candid with Toya Ep-4: Ashna Habib Bhabna

Candid with Toya Ep-4: Ashna Habib Bhabna

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

2
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

3
Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 
Education

Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 

4
Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni
Crime

Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni

5
1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident
Bangladesh

1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident

6
‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni
Glitz

‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni