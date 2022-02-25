US is 'in consultation with India' over Russia's attack on Ukraine: Biden

TBS Report
25 February, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 09:49 am

US is 'in consultation with India' over Russia's attack on Ukraine: Biden

The comments came in response to a question on whether India, a major US defense partner, was “fully in sync” with the United States, with Biden adding, “We haven’t resolved that completely"

TBS Report
25 February, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 09:49 am
US President Joe Biden meets with India&#039;s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US, September 24, 2021. Photo :Reuters
US President Joe Biden meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US, September 24, 2021. Photo :Reuters

US President Joe Biden told reporters that the United States was "in consultation with India" on the issue of Ukraine and Russia. 

The comments came in response to a question on whether India, a major US defense partner, was "fully in sync" with the United States, with Biden adding, "We haven't resolved that completely", reports the BBC. 

India's strategic partnership with the US has grown at an unprecedented pace over the past two decades. 

Also on Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a phone conversation with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, stressing the importance of a "strong collective response" toward Russia's invasion of Ukraine, an official spokesperson said.

"Secretary of State Antony J Blinken spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar today to discuss Russia's premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine. Secretary Blinken stressed the importance of a strong collective response to condemn Russia's invasion and call for an immediate withdrawal and ceasefire," State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout of the call on Thursday.

Following the call, Blinken tweeted a similar statement, highlighting the "importance of a strong collective response to Russian aggression," adding "Russia's attack on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity is a clear violation of the rules-based international order."

In response, Jaishanker tweeted: "Appreciate the call from @SecBlinken. Discussed the ongoing developments in Ukraine and its implications."

