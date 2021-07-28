US congressmen reach back into Cold War armory to respond to China

World+Biz

Reuters
28 July, 2021, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2021, 09:36 pm

Related News

US congressmen reach back into Cold War armory to respond to China

The House bill introduced by Democratic Representatives Joaquin Castro and Bill Keating and Republicans Mike Gallagher and Brian Fitzpatrick would provide for the establishment of a federally funded Open Translation and Analysis Center (OTAC) focused on China

Reuters
28 July, 2021, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2021, 09:36 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Democratic and Republican congressmen on Wednesday introduced a bill that aims to revive an arm of the old US Cold War arsenal to improve understanding of China and potentially other strategic rivals of the United States.

The House bill introduced by Democratic Representatives Joaquin Castro and Bill Keating and Republicans Mike Gallagher and Brian Fitzpatrick would provide for the establishment of a federally funded Open Translation and Analysis Center (OTAC) focused on China.

It would be based on the Foreign Broadcast Information Service (FBIS), which provided translation and analysis of Soviet bloc and other foreign government media during the Cold War.

The bill calls for funding of $80 million for fiscal 2022 and that same amount annually for each fiscal year through 2026 as well as "such sums as may be necessary for each fiscal year thereafter."

A congressional aide said the aim was essentially to "recreate FBIS for at least" China, as well for other countries, depending on funding.

Referring to the acronyms of the People's Republic of China and its ruling Communist Party and armed forces, the aide said OTAC would "systematically translate PRC/CCP/PLA speeches, documents, reports, strategies, news articles, commentaries, journal articles, procurement contracts into English and publish them freely online."

Like FBIS, it would provide "crucial analysis on the PRC/CCP/PLA and annotations to help non-experts understand Party slogans, phrases, etc and the significance of the material based on the source and person," he said.

Castro said that for the United States "to effectively both compete and cooperate with" countries like China and Russia it needed a better understanding of them.

"A nuanced understanding of foreign countries is impossible without reading how they communicate in their own languages," he told Reuters.

The Biden administration has called China the "biggest geopolitical test" of this century and stressed the need to boost expertise about the country.

The media landscape in China has changed enormously since the Cold War heyday of FBIS and a huge expansion of information sources would make the monitoring envisaged by the bill a huge and costly task.

An enormous volume of translated material from China is already available freely online, but the OTAC bill envisages providing access via a single website.

The sponsors of the bill see the proposed center as a resource for US and allied governments, as well as for academics, analysts and journalists.

China / USA

USA / china

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: FDA approval of Beximco’s ninth drug

TBS Money: FDA approval of Beximco’s ninth drug

6h | Videos
TBS Stories: Drones, a new dimension in videography

TBS Stories: Drones, a new dimension in videography

6h | Videos
TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

2d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

2
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

3
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

4
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cooking oil can be used as tool to reduce child marriage in Bangladesh, US study finds

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 