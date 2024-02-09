US conducts new airstrikes targeting Yemen's Houthi rebels

World+Biz

AP/UNB
09 February, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 09 February, 2024, 11:02 am

Related News

US conducts new airstrikes targeting Yemen's Houthi rebels

AP/UNB
09 February, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 09 February, 2024, 11:02 am
The frigate &quot;Hessen&quot; leaves the port at Wilhelmshaven, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024 for the Red Sea. (Sina Schuldt/dpa via AP)
The frigate "Hessen" leaves the port at Wilhelmshaven, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024 for the Red Sea. (Sina Schuldt/dpa via AP)

The US military conducted new airstrikes targeting Yemen's Houthi rebels, officials said Friday.

American forces destroyed four explosive-loaded drone boats and seven mobile anti-ship cruise missile launchers Thursday that could target vessels in the Red Sea, the US military's Central Command said.

"They presented an imminent threat to US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region," Central Command said. "These actions will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US Navy and merchant vessels."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Houthis have not acknowledged the losses.

Since November, the rebels have repeatedly targeted ships in the Red Sea over Israel's offensive in Gaza. But they have frequently targeted vessels with tenuous or no clear links to Israel, imperilling shipping in a key route for trade among Asia, the Mideast and Europe.

In recent weeks, the United States and the United Kingdom, backed by other allies, have launched airstrikes targeting Houthi missile arsenals and launch sites for its attacks.

A German frigate set sail Thursday to take part in the European Union mission to help defend cargo ships from Houthi attacks.

EU foreign ministers are expected to sign off on a Red Sea mission on 19 February with seven countries ready to provide ships or planes.

The Hessen, carrying about 240 sailors, is expected to be in place once the EU mission has the official go-ahead and the German parliament has approved its participation.

Middle East

USA / Yemen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The ultimate goal is to create a full-fledged sports academy, which will ensure the permanent rehabilitation of street children. Photo: Courtesy

From the streets to the field: A sports academy that lets street children dream big

5h | Panorama
Jagjit Singh: A melodic mirror

Jagjit Singh: A melodic mirror

22h | Features
The Shalban of North Bengal turned out to be a suitable habitat for Nilgais. Maintenance of the area can ensure that Nilgais continue to breed successfully here. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Can Nilgais walk through Bangladesh’s forests again?

1d | Earth
Between life and death: Do you think about organ donation?

Between life and death: Do you think about organ donation?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Residents of the border are returning home with fear

Residents of the border are returning home with fear

15h | Videos
Whatmore regrets leaving Bangladesh national cricket team in 2007

Whatmore regrets leaving Bangladesh national cricket team in 2007

16h | Videos
The price of some products including ginger is feared to rise again

The price of some products including ginger is feared to rise again

20h | Videos
What does Pakistan's electoral history indicate?

What does Pakistan's electoral history indicate?

21h | Videos