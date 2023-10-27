US, China need 'comprehensive' dialogue to stabilize ties, China's Wang says

World+Biz

Reuters
27 October, 2023, 08:25 am
Last modified: 27 October, 2023, 08:27 am

Related News

US, China need 'comprehensive' dialogue to stabilize ties, China's Wang says

In brief remarks through an interpreter before his meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department, Wang said he hoped his discussion with the top US diplomat will be "constructive and forward-looking"

Reuters
27 October, 2023, 08:25 am
Last modified: 27 October, 2023, 08:27 am
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken shakes hands with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi as they meet at the State Department in Washington, U.S., October 26, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken shakes hands with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi as they meet at the State Department in Washington, U.S., October 26, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

The United States and China have disagreements but they also share common interests, and the two countries need "in-depth" and "comprehensive" dialogue to reduce misunderstandings and stabilize bilateral relations, China's top diplomat Wang Yi said on Thursday as he began his visit to Washington.

In brief remarks through an interpreter before his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department, Wang said he hoped his discussion with the top US diplomat will be "constructive and forward-looking."

China / USA

China / USA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The grand inauguration of the event was kicked off by a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, with notable figures such as Mr. Wahid Malek, Abul Hasnat Belal, and Tanvir Shahriar Emon attending as chief guests. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Rancon Arcade Auto Fiesta: A new height for Chattogram's automotive scene

4h | Wheels
A demonstrator holds a sign, at a protest against ongoing bombing of Gaza, in London, October 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters

On Israel-Palestine, Western media and its people stand on different sides

8h | Panorama
Amira’s unique selling point is its innovative prints, and the brand introduces thematic collections with captivating prints. Photo: Amira

Embrace ethnic prints with style

13h | Mode
Representational illustration of a lamp post/Collected

Kerosene lamp posts of Thataribazar still standing with thousand memories

12h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

5h | TBS SPORTS
Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

1d | TBS SPORTS
We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

1d | TBS World
National Wage Policy is underway to ensure fair wages to workers

National Wage Policy is underway to ensure fair wages to workers

1d | TBS Economy