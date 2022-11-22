US, China defence chiefs discussed need for improving crisis communication

World+Biz

Reuters
22 November, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 02:30 pm

Related News

US, China defence chiefs discussed need for improving crisis communication

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in his second meeting this year with Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe, also raised concerns about increasingly dangerous behaviour by Chinese aircraft that "increases risk of an accident", said Brigadier General Pat Ryder

Reuters
22 November, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 02:30 pm
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during a joint news conference with Indonesia&#039;s Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto (not pictured), following their meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, November 21, 2022. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/Pool
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during a joint news conference with Indonesia's Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto (not pictured), following their meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, November 21, 2022. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/Pool

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday discussed with his Chinese counterpart the need to improve crisis communication between the two major powers, a Pentagon spokesperson said.

Austin, in his second meeting this year with Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe, also raised concerns about increasingly dangerous behaviour by Chinese aircraft that "increases risk of an accident", said Brigadier General Pat Ryder.

The two met on the sidelines of a gathering of their Southeast Asian counterparts in Cambodia.

Top News / China / USA / Politics

USA / china

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Despite the Animal Welfare Act 2019, neither did killing or torture of dogs come to an end, nor is it going to stop, despite the fact that a large number of people sympathise with dogs. Photo: TBS

How can we end the killing and torture of dogs?

2h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

A touch of ethnicity: Designing the perfect Bangladeshi home interior

2h | Habitat
Fond of the luxurious and extravagant feel of Victorian interiors, Mr. Shakur wanted his home to exude that style.

The Shakur family’s Victorian styled Dhaka apartment

4h | Habitat
The former president’s account is now available to visit, and it is also inactive. Trump may be wondering what to do. Photo: Reuters

Musk invites Trump to his Twitter hellscape

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Argentina's World Cup mission begins

Argentina's World Cup mission begins

23m | Videos
Ghanim al Muftah inaugurates Fifa World Cup

Ghanim al Muftah inaugurates Fifa World Cup

2h | Videos
Becoming Ecuador's all-time top goalscorer beating poverty

Becoming Ecuador's all-time top goalscorer beating poverty

18h | Videos
Seminar on dog training

Seminar on dog training

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

4
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

5
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

6
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering