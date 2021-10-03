US charges Canadian man, alleging he's an Islamic State fighter, propagandist

World+Biz

Reuters
03 October, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2021, 08:26 pm

Related News

US charges Canadian man, alleging he's an Islamic State fighter, propagandist

The Department of Justice described the man, identified as Mohammed Khalifa, as a "leading figure" in the English-language media unit of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, also known as ISIS

Reuters
03 October, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2021, 08:26 pm
The flag and crest of the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The flag and crest of the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

US prosecutors on Saturday said they charged a Saudi-born Canadian man for aiding the Islamic State militant group, alleging he tossed grenades in battle and worked with propagandists who publicized the beheading of hostages including US journalist James Foley.

The Department of Justice described the man, identified as Mohammed Khalifa, as a "leading figure" in the English-language media unit of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, also known as ISIS.

The department said Khalifa narrated English-language recruitment videos and was a battlefield fighter before he was captured in 2019 by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, a militia group that controls parts of Syria.

He was recently arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and on Saturday, charges against him were unsealed in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Islamic State gained global notoriety after releasing videos in 2014 of the beheading of US journalists Foley and Steven Sotloff, and of British aid workers Alan Henning and David Haines. US prosecutors allege Khalifa worked in the unit that publicized the videos.

If convicted, Khalifa faces up to life in prison.

Top News / USA

US / Islamic State (IS) / Islamic State fighter

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Story of Sheroo

Story of Sheroo

12h | Videos
Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

12h | Videos
Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

1d | Videos
No time to die – Daniel Craig’s Bond exit

No time to die – Daniel Craig’s Bond exit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

2
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

4
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec