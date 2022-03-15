US carrier displays air power over Yellow Sea as N Korea seen set to test long-range missile

World+Biz

Reuters
15 March, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2022, 04:38 pm

Related News

US carrier displays air power over Yellow Sea as N Korea seen set to test long-range missile

Reuters
15 March, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2022, 04:38 pm
US and North Korean national flags are seen at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
US and North Korean national flags are seen at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

The USS Abraham Lincoln aicraft carrier led military exercises in the Yellow Sea, and air defence artillery at Osan air base intensified drills, US forces in Asia said on Tuesday amid signs of an imminent North Korean long-range missile test.

Tension on the Korean Peninsula has been growing amid speculation North Korea could test its largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at full range as soon as this week, after threatening to break a self-imposed 2017 moratorium on long-range missile and nuclear testing.

In a demonstration of air power in international airspace on Tuesday, the US Indo-Pacific Command mobilised fighter jets from the USS Abraham Lincoln Strike Group along with other regionally based Air Force planes.

US Forces Korea (USFK) also said that in response to North Korea's recent missile tests its air defence artillery brigade at Osan air base had increased the intensity of its certification exercise to demonstrate its capabilities.

"DPRK's significant increase in its missile testing activity undermines peace, security and destabilises the Northeast Asia region," USFK said, using the acronym of North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"While this type of training is routinely conducted by US Patriot batteries ... its increased intensity of its certification underscores the seriousness USFK takes against the DPRK's recent missile launch behaviour," USFK said.

On Friday, Washington and Seoul said in a rare joint announcement that North Korea had used its largest-ever ICBM in two recent launches. Pyongyang said the launches were conducted as preparations for a satellite launch. 

Those launches did not demonstrate the missile's full range, and analysts said the North might have used only one stage of the missile or adjusted its fuel volume to fly at lower altitudes.

The missile system, the Hwasong-17, was unveiled at a military parade in 2020 and reappeared at a defence exhibition in October 2021.

"The ICBM launches by DPRK are a brazen violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions - as well as its international commitments - and pose a threat to regional neighbours and the international community," INDOPACOM said in a statement.

A spokesman for South Korea's defence ministry said it was also closely monitoring North Korea's movements and maintaining a robust combined readiness posture with the US military.

USA

US carrier / air power / Yellow Sea / N.Korea

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Luke Grenfell-Shaw, a cancer patient, believes walking, running, cycling or any kind of exercise can bring miracles to beat the odds in the fight against cancer. Photo: Musharrat Amin Maisha

Bristol2Beijing: A British cyclist on a mission to raise awareness about cancer

2h | Panorama
Hal Brands. Illustration: TBS

Putin’s biggest lie: Blaming NATO for his war

3h | Panorama
Ukraine War: The West must take responsibility

Ukraine War: The West must take responsibility

4h | Panorama
The restaurant, Ajo Idea Space in Uttara has built a space, which catches most of the daylight and is oriented to allow proper airflow. Photo: Noufel Sharif Sojol

Setback and relax: The best way to make use of the free space hemming your building

5h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

China eyeing fresh projects in Bangladesh, says envoy

China eyeing fresh projects in Bangladesh, says envoy

5h | Videos
China wants a peaceful resolution of Ukraine war

China wants a peaceful resolution of Ukraine war

5h | Videos
Rohingya repatriation may start this year, says Chinese envoy

Rohingya repatriation may start this year, says Chinese envoy

5h | Videos
Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh

5
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings

6
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion