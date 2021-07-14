US calls for ASEAN action on Myanmar, rejects China maritime claims

World+Biz

Reuters
14 July, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2021, 04:16 pm

Related News

US calls for ASEAN action on Myanmar, rejects China maritime claims

US Secretary of State Blinken urged ASEAN to take "immediate action" on the consensus and appoint a special envoy to Myanmar

Reuters
14 July, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2021, 04:16 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The United States rejects China's "unlawful" maritime claims in the South China Sea and stands with Southeast Asian nations faced with Beijing's "coercion", Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

Addressing a video conference with foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Nations (ASEAN), Blinken also said the United States has "deep concerns" about the situation in Myanmar and urged the group to take action to end violence and restore democracy in the country.

The meeting with the 10-member bloc is the first since the Biden administration took office in January and comes amid concerns among diplomats and others that Washington has not been paying sufficient attention to a region that is crucial to its regional strategy to counter an increasingly powerful China.

ASEAN has been leading the main diplomatic effort on member country Myanmar since a Feb. 1 coup plunged it into turmoil.

Myanmar's junta has shown little sign of heeding a five-point ASEAN consensus, reached in April, which calls for an end to violence, political talks and the naming of a regional special envoy.

Blinken urged ASEAN to take "immediate action" on the consensus and appoint a special envoy to Myanmar, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

Blinken asked for the release of all those "unjustly detained" in the country, and the restoration of Myanmar's democratic transition, Price said.

Blinken also emphasised the US rejection of China's "unlawful maritime claims" in the South China Sea at the meeting and said Washington "stands with Southeast Asian claimants in the face of (Chinese) coercion", Price said.

China claims vast swathes of the disputed South China Sea via its unilaterally declared, U-shaped, "nine-dash line" which intersects with the exclusive economic zones of Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia and the Philippines, all ASEAN members.

Trillions of dollars in annual trade flows through the disputed waterway.

In addition to the South China Sea, the Mekong River has become a new front in US-China rivalry, with Beijing overtaking Washington in both spending and influence over downstream countries at the mercy of its control of the river's waters.

Price said Blinken "pledged continued US support for a free and open Mekong region under the Mekong-US Partnership."

Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said he hoped Wednesday's meeting signalled a "refreshed commitment" to US multilateral cooperation in the region.

"We understand that multilateralism was not a key focus for the previous administration, but the Biden administration's embrace of multilateral cooperation is a welcome development," Hishammuddin said, according to a copy of his delivered remarks.

"This path is the only way forward to ensure stability, peace, prosperity and security for our region."

Top News / China / South Asia / USA

USA / Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) / Myanmar / china

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

35m | Videos
From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

40m | Videos
TBS Today: Theft of export goods has increased on the highways

TBS Today: Theft of export goods has increased on the highways

23h | Videos
TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

2
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

3
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

4
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

5
How a bank operates in the highest disorder
Banking

How a bank operates in the highest disorder

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident