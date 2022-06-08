US bars investors from buying Russian debt, stocks on secondary market

World+Biz

Reuters
08 June, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 10:37 am

Related News

US bars investors from buying Russian debt, stocks on secondary market

Reuters
08 June, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 10:37 am
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

The US Treasury Department has banned US money managers from buying any Russian debt or stocks in secondary markets, on top of its existing ban on new-issue purchases, in its latest sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Despite Washington's sweeping sanctions in recent months, Americans were still allowed to trade hundreds of billions of dollars worth of assets already in circulation on secondary markets.

The Treasury said in guidance published on its website on Monday that the ban extends to all Russian debt and that all Russian firms' shares are affected, not just those of ones specifically named in sanctions.

"Consistent with our goal to deny Russia the financial resources it needs to continue its brutal war against Ukraine, Treasury has made clear that US persons are prohibited from making new investments in the success of Russia, including through purchases on the secondary market," a Treasury spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The rules do still allow US investors to sell or continue to hold Russian assets that they already own. Buying shares in US funds that contain Russian debt or equities will also still be possible.

Western funds have already dumped Russian assets en masse since the war in Ukraine started.

According to Morgan Stanley, Russian government and corporate debt on the international markets added up to just over $472 billion at the start of the year, making it one of the largest emerging market asset pools behind Mexico, Indonesia and Turkey.

The combined market cap of Moscow's main stock exchange meanwhile, is currently around 35 trillion roubles ($588.24 billion) down from over 50 trillion in January.

The latest Treasury move surprised some analysts, especially because it was posted in the Frequently Asked Questions section of the department's website, rather than announced with the most recent round of sanctions.

"The surprising new thing here is that trading of all existing debt has been now been prohibited, at least for the US citizens," said Seaport Global emerging market credit analyst Himanshu Porwal.

"We have been trading some of the names like Lukoil very actively, but now the US accounts will be unwilling to transact."

The United States and its allies have imposed several rounds of measures on Moscow since its February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Russia calls its assault a special operation to demilitarize Ukraine. Kyiv and its Western allies say it is a baseless pretext for an unprovoked war.

US-Russia / US-Russia Relations / US-Russia Tension / Ukraine crisis / Russia-Ukraine conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Karin Sinniger holds the world record for scuba diving in the most countries, 180 to date. Photo: Courtesy

For the love of the oceans: Karin Sinniger’s decades-long journey in scuba diving

1h | Panorama
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company&#039;s building in Taipei, Taiwan March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Foxconn's EV push takes it back to the future

20h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Investment difficult without easing up the legal infrastructure’

22h | Panorama
General lighting, also known as ambient lighting, provides an area with overall, non-specific illumination, with a comfortable level of brightness. Photo: AR Sadia Alam

Let there be light: Conducive lighting for commercial spaces

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Taming inflation or achieving high GDP - which is more important?

Taming inflation or achieving high GDP - which is more important?

37m | Videos
Sitakunda fire not completely extinguished

Sitakunda fire not completely extinguished

12h | Videos
'12% corporate tax will increase export and dollar income'

'12% corporate tax will increase export and dollar income'

12h | Videos
Fear of clash in Germany-England match

Fear of clash in Germany-England match

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata