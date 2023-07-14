US banks point to resilient but slowing economy, flag risks ahead

World+Biz

Reuters
14 July, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2023, 08:39 pm

Related News

US banks point to resilient but slowing economy, flag risks ahead

Reuters
14 July, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2023, 08:39 pm
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past Wells Fargo bank in New York City, U.S., March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past Wells Fargo bank in New York City, U.S., March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo

Some of the largest US banks got a profit boost from higher interest rates and pointed to early signs of recovery in investment banking but warned that the economy was slowing and losses would increase in commercial real estate.

In their earnings on Friday, JPMorgan Chase JPM.N and Wells Fargo WFC.N reported sharp increases in net interest income, which measures the difference between what banks earn on loans and pay out on deposits, that drove up profits.

Citigroup(C.N), meanwhile, said profit tumbled 36% in the second quarter as weakness in the bank's trading business blunted gains from its personal banking and wealth management.

JPM's shares rose 2.8% and Wells' shares rose 4% while Citi rose 1%.

US consumers still have a healthy balance sheet, the banks said, but warned spending was slowing and there had been a modest deterioration in some consumer debt.

"The US economy continues to be resilient," JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said. But he added that consumers are "slowly using up their cash buffers."

On a conference call, the largest US bank's chief financial officer, Jeremy Barnum, said loan growth demand is muted apart from cards and auto segments. The CFO added that the bank was seeing "green shoots" in trading and investment banking but it was too early to call a trend.

There have been growing worries around the health of the US economy against a backdrop of aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and high inflation. Investors have worried that high interest rates could push the economy into a recession, but the outlook remains uncertain.

Wells CEO Charlie Scharf said the range of scenarios for the economy should narrow over the next few quarters. For now, the economy is performing better than many expected but will likely continue slowing.

Wells Fargo said consumer charge-offs, meaning debts that a bank has written off and does not expect to recover, continued to modestly deteriorate.

Wells also reported that provision for credit losses included a $949 million increase in the allowance, mainly for potential losses in commercial real estate (CRE) office loans, as well as for higher credit card loan balances.

"While we haven't seen significant losses in our office portfolio to-date, we are reserving for the weakness that we expect to play out in that market over time," Scharf said.

Bank of America (BAC.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) will announce their results on July 18, followed by Goldman Sachs (GS.N) on July 19.

Top News

US Banks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Among the key features of Golpogriho Resort, which local people adoringly call ‘UK beach’ are the mesmerising views of the river along with food stalls, a boat swing, etc. Photo: Masum Billah

The rise of recreational spots across villages

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Where is Bangladesh’s online food delivery market headed?

6h | Panorama
Which way will the Middle East lean?

Which way will the Middle East lean?

1d | Panorama
Rozina received a heifer and a cow-shed from Brac. Photo: Courtesy

How market linkage helps graduate from hopelessness

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

4h | TBS Stories
Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

21h | TBS Insight
Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

21h | TBS SPORTS
Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

19h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country
Bangladesh

'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country