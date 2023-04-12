US approves potential sale of HIMARS rockets to Morocco for estimated $524.2 million

World+Biz

Reuters
12 April, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 10:18 am

Related News

US approves potential sale of HIMARS rockets to Morocco for estimated $524.2 million

Reuters
12 April, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 10:18 am
Pavlo Narozhnyy/via REUTERS/File Photo
Pavlo Narozhnyy/via REUTERS/File Photo

The US State Department has approved the potential sale of HIMARS artillery rocket systems and related equipment to Morocco in a deal valued at up to $524 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The State Department has also approved the possible sale of Joint Stand-Off Weapons and related equipment to Morocco for an estimated cost of $250 million, the Pentagon said.

It said the principal contractors for the HIMARS will be Lockheed Martin; L3Harris; Raytheon; COBHAM; Oshkosh Defense; AAR Corp; and AM General LLC.

The principal contractor for the Joint Stand-Off Weapons will be Raytheon, the Pentagon said.

US / High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) / Morocco

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Fremo - A Farming Robot. Photo: Curtesy

Team Atlas: Building robots to solve practical problems

15m | Pursuit
Photo: Collected

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury: The doctor with a heart of a warrior

11h | Obituary
Anup Sinha. Sketch: TBS

What does the trilateral Tripura meet mean for Bangladesh?

23h | Thoughts
A three-dimensional rendered image of Pawmum Tharkla. The main building is 25 feet tall and includes a massive thatched roof that is 52 feet long and 25 feet wide. Photo: Courtesy

Pawmum Tharkla: A structure that responds to the community’s needs

23h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

14h | TBS Entertainment
Advance order of buyer to buy two yolk eggs

Advance order of buyer to buy two yolk eggs

13h | TBS Stories
Russia using ‘scorched earth’ tactics in Bakhmut

Russia using ‘scorched earth’ tactics in Bakhmut

15h | TBS World
Why Mukesh Ambani allowed the IPL to be streamed for free

Why Mukesh Ambani allowed the IPL to be streamed for free

18h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

2
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

3
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Metro Rail now runs for 6 hours

5
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner

6
Photo: Shafiqul Islam
Bangladesh

Aerial view shows devastation of Bangabazar blaze