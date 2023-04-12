US approves potential sale of HIMARS rockets to Morocco for estimated $524.2 million

The US State Department has approved the potential sale of HIMARS artillery rocket systems and related equipment to Morocco in a deal valued at up to $524 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The State Department has also approved the possible sale of Joint Stand-Off Weapons and related equipment to Morocco for an estimated cost of $250 million, the Pentagon said.

It said the principal contractors for the HIMARS will be Lockheed Martin; L3Harris; Raytheon; COBHAM; Oshkosh Defense; AAR Corp; and AM General LLC.

The principal contractor for the Joint Stand-Off Weapons will be Raytheon, the Pentagon said.