US to announce more sanctions against Myanmar - State Dept official

World+Biz

Reuters
22 March, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 22 March, 2023, 09:36 am

Related News

US to announce more sanctions against Myanmar - State Dept official

Reuters
22 March, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 22 March, 2023, 09:36 am
Myanmar soldiers from the 77th light infantry division walk along a street during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Myanmar soldiers from the 77th light infantry division walk along a street during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

The United States will announce further sanctions against entities inside Myanmar in the coming days, a senior State Department official said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in Jakarta, US State Department Counselor Derek Chollet said the sanctions will make it more difficult for Myanmar's junta to generate revenue to buy weapons.

"We're continuing to ratchet up pressure on the junta," Chollet said, calling Myanmar a "failed state in the heart of Southeast Asia".

Myanmar's military overthrew an elected government in 2021 and has since led a lethal crackdown on dissent, trapping the country in chaos.

The United States and other Western countries have already announced a series of sanctions targetting junta members and other officials, seeking to curb their ability to raise money.

USA

Myanmar / US Sanction

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Manisha Das Chaity. Illustration: TBS

Eyes on the bigger picture

49m | Pursuit
Photo: Collected

Workplace friendships are worth the awkwardness

39m | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Is it possible to artificially narrow the Jamuna River?

1h | Panorama
The place is a thoughtfully designed, vibrant and colourful environment, where children are encouraged to run wild with their imagination and explore freely. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Creative Kid's: When space is designed to unleash children's imagination

23h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Why Lawrence Bishnoi wants to kill Salman Khan?

Why Lawrence Bishnoi wants to kill Salman Khan?

12h | TBS Entertainment
Bangladesh won their third straight Bangabandhu Cup

Bangladesh won their third straight Bangabandhu Cup

15h | TBS SPORTS
Putin, Xi to discuss Ukraine peace plan

Putin, Xi to discuss Ukraine peace plan

14h | TBS World
The homeless got land and houses under the shelter scheme

The homeless got land and houses under the shelter scheme

17h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

5
Photo: Collected
Crime

Mahiya Mahi arrested in DSA case; sent to jail for 'defaming police'

6
Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max
Tech

Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max