US and UN condemn anti-Arab chants at Jerusalem march

World+Biz

Reuters
19 May, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2023, 06:50 pm

Related News

US and UN condemn anti-Arab chants at Jerusalem march

Reuters
19 May, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2023, 06:50 pm
Israelis gather by the Western Wall in Jerusalem&#039;s Old city as they mark Jerusalem Day, in Jerusalem 18 May, 2023. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israelis gather by the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old city as they mark Jerusalem Day, in Jerusalem 18 May, 2023. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

The United States and the United Nations condemned on Friday (19 May) anti-Arab slogans chanted during an annual march in Jerusalem's Old City that drew tens of thousands of Israeli nationalists a day earlier.

The heavily-policed, flag-waving procession, passing through Palestinian-populated areas such as Damascus Gate and the Muslim Quarter, is the main event of Jerusalem Day when Israel marks its capture of the eastern part of the city in a 1967 war.

It saw some groups of Jewish youths confronting and beating Palestinians, chanting "Death to Arabs" and waving racist banners. Before the march began, many Palestinian shopkeepers shuttered their businesses along the route, fearing abuse.

"The United States unequivocally opposes racist language of any form. We condemn the hateful chants such as 'Death to Arabs'," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller tweeted.

Palestinian and foreign journalists said marchers hurled sticks, stones and bottles at them, wounding some.

UN Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland said he was disturbed by the "inciteful and racist chants" of some participants and deplored attacks on journalists.

On Friday, videos on social media, which Reuters could not verify, showed scuffles and stone-throwing between Palestinians and Jewish youths as confrontations briefly flared again in the Old City's narrow alleyways.

Israel's ambulance service said it treated two people for mild injuries from stones on Friday. Police said they used riot dispersal means and that one officer was wounded.

In recent years, Jerusalem Day festivities have become a show of force for Jewish nationalists.

Palestinians say the event is a provocation meant to undermine their ties to the city. In 2021, it sparked an 11-day war with the Islamist Hamas group in Gaza.

Israel, which decades ago annexed East Jerusalem in a move that has not won international recognition, regards the entire city as its "eternal and undivided" capital. Palestinians want East Jerusalem, the part captured in 1967, as the capital of a future state that would include the West Bank and Gaza.

Jerusalem / Flag march / UN

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Postmen persist as dedicated messengers in a digital age

7h | Features
Chef Arpon Changma. Photo: Courtesy

Arpon Changma: Meet the chef committed to putting Bangladesh on a global platter

9h | Food
Photo: Reuters

Why Bangladesh should be offered to join BRICS

9h | Thoughts
Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

'Humanly impossible to handle': How Dhaka's street life tackles extreme heat

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

যাতায়াত।Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

যাতায়াত।Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

22h | TBS Stories
How can you get relief from chronic pain?

How can you get relief from chronic pain?

9h | TBS Health
Full-sized scans reveal Titanic as never seen before

Full-sized scans reveal Titanic as never seen before

1h | TBS World
End of James Gunn's decade at Marvel

End of James Gunn's decade at Marvel

23h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

2
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

3
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

4
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

5
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities

6
No easy exit for loan guarantors
Banking

No easy exit for loan guarantors