US and Japan agree to step up cybersecurity cooperation

Reuters
07 January, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 07 January, 2023, 09:21 am

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. and Japan flags fly together outside the White House in Washington April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
FILE PHOTO: The U.S. and Japan flags fly together outside the White House in Washington April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The United States and Japan on Friday signed an updated memorandum of cooperation on cybersecurity to strengthen operational collaboration, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said.

The memorandum was signed in Washington by U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura.

The two also hosted a roundtable with Japanese business representatives on upholding human rights and preventing use of forced labor in supply chains, the statement said.

