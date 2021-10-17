US and Canadian warships sailed through Taiwan Strait last week

World+Biz

Reuters
17 October, 2021, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 06:01 pm

Related News

US and Canadian warships sailed through Taiwan Strait last week

"Dewey's and Winnipeg's transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the commitment of the United States and our allies and partners to a free and open Indo-Pacific"

Reuters
17 October, 2021, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 06:01 pm
The guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) transits the Pacific Ocean while participating in Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC), July 10, 2018. Photo taken July 10, 2018. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Devin M. Langer/U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS
The guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) transits the Pacific Ocean while participating in Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC), July 10, 2018. Photo taken July 10, 2018. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Devin M. Langer/U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS

A US and a Canadian warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait late last week, the American military said on Sunday, at a time of heightened tension between Beijing and Taipei that has sparked concern internationally.

China claims democratically-ruled Taiwan as its own territory, and has mounted repeated air force missions into Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) over the past year or more, provoking anger in Taipei.

China sent around 150 aircraft into the zone over a four-day period beginning on 1 October.

The US military said the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Dewey sailed through the narrow waterway that separates Taiwan from its giant neighbour China along with the Canadian frigate HMCS Winnipeg on Thursday and Friday.

"Dewey's and Winnipeg's transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the commitment of the United States and our allies and partners to a free and open Indo-Pacific," it added.

American Navy ships have been transiting the strait roughly monthly, to the anger of Beijing, which has accused Washington of stoking regional tensions. US allies occasionally also send ships through the strait, including a British warship last month.

While tensions across the Taiwan Strait have risen, there has been no shooting and Chinese aircraft have not entered Taiwanese air space, concentrating their activity in the southwestern part of the ADIZ.

While including Taiwanese territorial air space, the ADIZ encompasses a broader area that Taiwan monitors and patrols that acts to give it more time to respond to any threats.

Taiwan's defence ministry said on Sunday that three Chinese aircraft - two J-16 fighters and an anti-submarine aircraft - flew into the ADIZ again.

Taiwan Strait / ADIZ / Canadian frigate HMCS Winnipeg

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

59m | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

1h | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

1d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

5
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers

6
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025