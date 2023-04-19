US accuses 4 Black nationalists of acting for Russian intelligence

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
19 April, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 19 April, 2023, 11:59 am

Related News

US accuses 4 Black nationalists of acting for Russian intelligence

BSS/AFP
19 April, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 19 April, 2023, 11:59 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The US Justice Department on Tuesday (18 April) charged the founder and three members of a half-century-old Black nationalist group with working with Russian intelligence to influence elections in the United States.

Omali Yeshitela, the founder of the African People's Socialist Party (APSP) and the Uhuru Movement, and two other party members, Penny Joanne Hess and Jesse Nevel were charged with acting as unregistered agents of Russia, which carries a maximum five-year prison sentence.

All three, as well as another member named Augustus Romain, have also been charged with conspiring to act as agents for Russia, which brings up to 10 years in prison.

According to an indictment, the four people took money and other support from US-based Russian Alexandr Ionov and Moscow-based officers of Russia's FSB intelligence agency who directed Ionov.

Ionov was charged last year for running a political influence operation directed by the FSB, but his US contacts were not named, though APSP facilities were raided by the FBI at the time.

Charges against Ionov, who is believed to be back in Russia, were updated in Tuesday's indictment filed in Tampa, Florida.

Undercover as president of the Moscow-based Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia, Ionov used the APSP and Uhuru movements, and Romain's Georgia-based spinoff Black Hammer, to promote Russian views on politics, the Ukraine war and other issues.

Yeshitela travelled to Russia in 2015 where he entered a partnership with Ionov's group, according to the indictment.

In 2016 Ionov funded a four-city protest tour by APSP supporting a "Petition on Crime of Genocide against African People in the United States," according to the Justice Department.

In 2017 and 2019, the group also actively sought to influence local elections in St. Petersburg, Florida -- where the four Americans are based -- and then the 2020 national elections, according to the charges.

It said that in 2022 Romain and Black Hammer received funding from Ionov and his group "to further the interests of Russia in relation to the Russian invasion of Ukraine."

The Justice Department said the Americans all knew Ionov worked for the Russian government.

The indictment, which also charged two FSB officers based in Russia, said Ionov had provided funding to an unnamed political group in California that advocated California's secession from the United States.

And in a parallel indictment filed in Washington, the US charged Russian national Natalia Burlinova, the head of the academic outreach organization PICREADI, with operating with the FSB to recruit Americans.

"Today's announcement paints a harrowing picture of Russian government actions and the lengths to which the FSB will go to interfere with our elections, sow discord in our nation and ultimately recruit US citizens to their efforts," said FBI Acting Assistant Director Kurt Ronnow.

US / Russia / black American

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Internship at a government office? A welcome idea

Internship at a government office? A welcome idea

2h | Pursuit
Source: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Lab meat sceptics, please just get out of the way

1d | Panorama
Although accompanying journalists were carrying cameras, the directorate had their own media team to upload videos of the raids on their verified Facebook page and YouTube. Photo: Masum Billah

Is the consumer rights body overreaching with mobile court raids?

1d | Panorama
Muhammad Zayed Hossen Jubayer. Sketch: TBS

Who let the screenshots out?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

What is Economic Sanction? How does it work?

What is Economic Sanction? How does it work?

2h | TBS World
Know these important things before buying AC

Know these important things before buying AC

2h | Tech Talk
Traders of New Market want to do business at least in the last three days

Traders of New Market want to do business at least in the last three days

2h | TBS Today
People in the northern region may face traffic jams during the Eid journey

People in the northern region may face traffic jams during the Eid journey

2h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

3
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

4
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan
Economy

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Compulsory Mangal Shobhajatra cancelled in schools, colleges 

6
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee