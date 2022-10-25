Unilever recalls Dove, Nexxus dry shampoos for cancer causing chemicals

Unilever has recalled dry shampoos from brands such as Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI, and TRESemme because of the possible presence of benzene, a chemical that causes cancer.

The recalled products were manufactured prior to October 2021 and were distributed in the US to retailers nationwide, reported the Food and Drug Administration in an announcement on Friday.

Among recalled products were Dove Dry Shampoo Volume and Fullness, Dove Dry Shampoo Fresh Coconut, Nexxus Dry Shampoo Refreshing Mist, and Suave Professionals Dry Shampoo Refresh and Revive, reports CNN.

According to research, Benzene is a human carcinogen. It can cause cancers such as leukemia and blood cancer if an individual is exposed through inhalation, oral ingestion, and through the skin.

Consumers should stop using the affected aerosol dry shampoo products and visit UnileverRecall.com for instructions on how to receive reimbursement for eligible products, the FDA said.

Unilever is yet to comment on the matter.

Previously, Procter & Gamble (PG) recalled more than 30 aerosol spray haircare products, including many dry shampoos and dry conditioners, warning that the products could contain benzene.