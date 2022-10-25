Unilever recalls Dove, Nexxus dry shampoos for cancer causing chemicals

World+Biz

TBS Report
25 October, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2022, 09:04 pm

Related News

Unilever recalls Dove, Nexxus dry shampoos for cancer causing chemicals

TBS Report
25 October, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2022, 09:04 pm
Photo: Collect
Photo: Collect

Unilever has recalled dry shampoos from brands such as Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI, and TRESemme because of the possible presence of benzene, a chemical that causes cancer. 

The recalled products were manufactured prior to October 2021 and were distributed in the US to retailers nationwide, reported the Food and Drug Administration in an announcement on Friday. 

Among recalled products were Dove Dry Shampoo Volume and Fullness, Dove Dry Shampoo Fresh Coconut, Nexxus Dry Shampoo Refreshing Mist, and Suave Professionals Dry Shampoo Refresh and Revive, reports CNN. 

According to research, Benzene is a human carcinogen. It can cause cancers such as leukemia and blood cancer if an individual is exposed through inhalation, oral ingestion, and through the skin. 

Consumers should stop using the affected aerosol dry shampoo products and visit UnileverRecall.com for instructions on how to receive reimbursement for eligible products, the FDA said.

Unilever is yet to comment on the matter.

Previously, Procter & Gamble (PG) recalled more than 30 aerosol spray haircare products, including many dry shampoos and dry conditioners, warning that the products could contain benzene.

Top News

Dry Shampoo / Dove / Nexxus

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing terrorism charges, appeared in court to extend pre-arrest bail in Islamabad on 1 September 2022. Photo: Reuters

End of Imran Khan’s political innings?

8h | Panorama
Pure Earth has done some lead cleanup in Mirzapur in Tangail, and in Ashulia, Dhaka, where informal battery recycling factories contaminated land and water. Photo: Courtesy

Lead poisoning: Pure Earth wants us to be worried

12h | Panorama
The main focus of the design was on the layout, with careful consideration given to the flow of sufficient lighting. Photo: Chinton Architects

Fortunex Limited’s buying house: A modern workspace with a simple open layout

8h | Habitat
Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Key factors of Afghanistan-New Zealand match

Key factors of Afghanistan-New Zealand match

8m | Videos
Dhaka Mawa Bhanga Expressway

Dhaka Mawa Bhanga Expressway

1h | Videos
Rishi Sunak becomes wealthiest leader in democratic world

Rishi Sunak becomes wealthiest leader in democratic world

2h | Videos
Oldest practicing doctor

Oldest practicing doctor

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang started crossing Bangladesh

4
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka