Unicef says Turkey-Syria earthquake may have killed thousands of children

People stand in front of collapsed buildings following an earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, 3 February, 2023. Photo: Reuters

The United Nations children's agency said on Tuesday that the earthquake and aftershocks that destroyed scores of buildings in Turkey and Syria may have killed thousands of children.

"The earthquakes that hit southern Turkey and northern Syria early yesterday morning may have killed thousands of children," Unicef spokesperson James Elder told reporters at a briefing in Geneva.

He added the organisation could not determine a specific death toll of children.