UNHCR says 160,000 people displaced

The UNHCR's representative in Ukraine has warned that the displacement of over 150,000 people in the country is "just the start" of a growing humanitarian crisis.

"People are fleeing from eastern, southern and northern Ukraine towards the centre and west of the country … they are on the road and on trains," Karolina Lindholm Billing told from Kyiv, report Al Jazeera.

"It's very difficult to get evidence of how many people have been internally displaced, but we estimate that it is at least 160,000," she added. "The human suffering is going to be enormous."