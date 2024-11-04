‘Unfit to lead’: New York Times editorial board on Donald Trump

04 November, 2024, 01:00 am
04 November, 2024

Trump after the guilty verdict was read at Manhattan criminal court on May 30. Photographer: Justin Lane/EPA/Bloomberg
Trump after the guilty verdict was read at Manhattan criminal court on May 30. Photographer: Justin Lane/EPA/Bloomberg

The editorial board of The New York Times published a piece on former US president Donald Trump just ahead of the elections. 

The piece, published on Saturday, mentions many of the reasons Trump's critics think his second term would be disastrous for the country, highlighting that nobody really needs a lengthy review of all Trump's actions; everyone already knows what he's about.

The piece reads, "You already know Donald Trump. He is unfit to lead. Watch him. Listen to those who know him best. He tried to subvert an election and remains a threat to democracy. He helped overturn Roe, with terrible consequences. Mr. Trump's corruption and lawlessness go beyond elections: It's his whole ethos. He lies without limit. If he's re-elected, the G.O.P. won't restrain him. Mr. Trump will use the government to go after opponents. He will pursue a cruel policy of mass deportations. He will wreak havoc on the poor, the middle class and employers. Another Trump term will damage the climate, shatter alliancesand strengthen autocrats. Americans should demand better. Vote."

Last week, the Times' editorial board published an article urging voters not to elect Trump.

"Donald Trump has described at length the dangerous and disturbing actions he says he will take if he wins the presidency," the piece reads. 

"We have two words for American voters: Believe him."

Another editorial called Kamala Harris, Trump's Democratic opponent, "the only patriotic choice for president," citing Harris' vow to unite the country and describing Trump as "morally unfit for an office that asks its occupant to put the good of the nation above self-interest."

Donal Trump / US Elections 2024 / New York Times

