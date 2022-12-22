Unexpected things that happened in 2022

As we enter a new year, let's take a moment and look back at five unexpected events of 2022 that made headlines worldwide

2022 is about to come to an end and just like every year, this year also has its own share of ups and downs. From economic crisis to political headlines, here are five things that happened in 2022 that shook the entire world.

New leader of Britain&#039;s Conservative Party Rishi Sunak stands outside the party&#039;s headquarters in London, Britain, October 24, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
New leader of Britain's Conservative Party Rishi Sunak stands outside the party's headquarters in London, Britain, October 24, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

1. UK gets its first Indian-origin PM: On October 25, 2022 Rishi Sunak becomes Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister after being asked to form government by King Charles III.

2. Ronaldo left Manchester United: Famous footballer Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United on November 23, 2022 by mutual consent following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The 37- year-old striker is now on a hunt for a new club.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory groundbreaking ceremony in Shanghai, China January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song
Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory groundbreaking ceremony in Shanghai, China January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

3. Twitter sold to Elon Musk: The world's richest man, Elon Musk on April 14, 2022 stated that he wanted to buy Twitter. He officially took control of the company after finalising a $44bn deal to buy the social media network.

Britain&#039;s Queen Elizabeth waves as she leaves Manchester town hall in northern England, Britain, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Britain's Queen Elizabeth waves as she leaves Manchester town hall in northern England, Britain, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

4. Queen Elizabeth's death: Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch, died on September 8, 2022 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

A demonstrator holding the Sri Lankan national flag is silhouetted during the protest against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, near the Presidential Secretariat, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 15, 2022. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/File Photo
A demonstrator holding the Sri Lankan national flag is silhouetted during the protest against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, near the Presidential Secretariat, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 15, 2022. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/File Photo

5. Sri Lanka's economic crisis: Sri Lanka has been struggling with soaring inflation for nearly a year, partly triggered by its worst financial crisis in seven decades and an ill-thought out ban on chemical fertiliser implemented last year, which has since been reversed.

