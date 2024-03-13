Understanding the root cause of maritime piracy in Somali waters

After more than 15 years of concerted efforts to eliminate persistent piracy along the Somali coast, a consortium of six international shipping organisations, including The International Chamber of Shipping, declared in 2022 that piracy in the waters off Somalia no longer posed a significant threat to global shipping.



They further observed that as of the beginning of 2023, the Indian Ocean was no longer deemed a high-risk zone, as there had been no reported attacks on commercial vessels in Somali waters by pirates since 2018.

However, on 12 March, a Bangladeshi-flagged ship MV Abdullah carrying coal and manned by 23 crew members, all Bangladeshi, was hijacked by Somalian pirates in the Indian Ocean near Somalia.

So what makes Somali waters the riskiest routes for global shipping?

The answer lies in Somalia's tumultuous circumstances, marked by acute poverty, lawlessness, and anarchy. The root cause can be traced back to the prolonged civil war in Somalia, exacerbated by a vicious cycle of poverty, violence, and instability.

For nearly two decades, Somalia has lacked an effective central government. The weak administration grapples with internal conflicts and insurgencies, leaving significant power in the hands of pirate groups who exploit the situation for their gain.

These pirates control key institutions, reinvesting ransom funds into further criminal activities and enticing unemployed Somali youth with lucrative incentives to partake in piracy.

As a result, piracy in Somalia is anticipated to escalate significantly in the years ahead

Maritime piracy along Somalia's coast

Despite boasting Africa's longest coastline, Somalia has never fully tapped into the potential of its seas, beset by challenges including illegal foreign fishing trawlers. These vessels not only overshadowed local fishermen but also ravaged the fisheries and polluted Somali territorial waters with nuclear and toxic waste.

In response to such adversity, Somalis sought alternative means of sustaining their livelihoods. Former fishermen, in collaboration with militias and unemployed youth, turned to piracy as a lucrative venture.

This marked the genesis of piracy in Somalia.

Operating in skiffs and dinghies, these pirates terrorised the waters, seizing cargo ships, kidnapping crew members, and holding them for ransom. Their activities extended to hijacking bulk carriers, cargo vessels, and more, transforming piracy into a sophisticated enterprise. Leveraging modern technology and global positioning devices, Somali pirates honed their tactics to track and intercept their targets.

Since the 1990s, the prevalence of armed security measures among passing ships became increasingly common. Some vessels hired private security, while certain shipping companies forged dubious contracts with criminal syndicates and pirates themselves, cementing the roots of Somali piracy in the Indian ocean.

Efforts made to combat piracy attacks

Since Somali fishermen began forcefully boarding commercial ships, the East African seas have become perilous.

In 2008, these fishermen seized over 50 large vessels in the Gulf of Aden, a vital waterway connecting Europe and Asia crucial for the global economy. According to the International Maritime Bureau in London, there were approximately ten piracy-related incidents reported in the Gulf of Aden and 28 in the Gulf of Guinea in 2013.

Pirate attacks off the Horn of Africa have decreased since the initiation of Operation Atalanta in 2008.

Improved security protocols and the deployment of international warships from countries like India and Russia have contributed to addressing this issue. NATO's International Naval Forces, the European Union Naval Force, and US Task Forces have been deployed on multiple occasions when the situation escalated.

However, the problem has shifted to the Gulf of Guinea since the number of foreign vessels has increased.

Considerable efforts have been made to combat al-Shabaab terrorists in Somalia through US airstrikes and an African Union military force.

These efforts have helped restore order to the war-torn country, according to experts.

The African Union Mission in Somalia facilitated Kenyan troops' capture of the Kismayo port in 2012, resulting in the apprehension of some al-Shabaab terrorists. This victory significantly reduced piracy incidents, pirate activities, and armed robberies on the high seas.

Measures to tackle Somali pirates

The threat of piracy in Somalia poses a significant challenge to global shipping routes. Despite concerted efforts by powerful nations to combat this menace, the sheer expanse of territorial waters presents a formidable obstacle to effective policing.

This underscores the inadequacy of conventional military approaches in confronting contemporary threats.

The international community has a huge moral responsibility to find a lasting solution to piracy in Somalia.

Priorities should include restoring the authority and legitimacy of the central government and exploring avenues for generating alternative employment opportunities for the youth. Non-governmental organisations, UN agencies, as well as regional and local administrations, can play pivotal roles in this endeavour.

One potential strategy involves retraining Somali pirates and integrating them into the coast guard, thereby empowering them to safeguard Somalia's territorial waters against illegal foreign fishing trawlers. Others could be equipped with fishing gear and granted preferential market access to sell their catch, thereby bolstering the local economy.

At the core of the issue lies Somalia's reliance on foreign navies and external support for stability and economic aid. The paramount objective should be the restoration of a stable and accountable government.

Failure to address the root causes of piracy risks perpetuating Somalia's descent into a state characterised by piracy and radicalism. Combating radical ideologies cannot be achieved through military means alone; instead, it necessitates winning the hearts and minds of the youth by providing education, economic opportunities, and integration into mainstream society.