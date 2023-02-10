Under US pressure, Lula delays Brazil docking of Iran warships

World+Biz

Reuters
10 February, 2023, 09:50 am
Last modified: 10 February, 2023, 09:54 am

Related News

Under US pressure, Lula delays Brazil docking of Iran warships

Reuters
10 February, 2023, 09:50 am
Last modified: 10 February, 2023, 09:54 am
Brazil&#039;s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during a meeting with trade union representatives at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil January 18, 2023. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during a meeting with trade union representatives at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil January 18, 2023. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

Brazil bowed to US pressure and declined an Iranian request for two of its warships to dock in Rio de Janeiro at a time when Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was planning his trip to Washington to meet US leader Joe Biden, sources said.

Brazil's decision represents a gesture for closer ties with the Biden administration after US-Brazil relations soured under Lula's far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro. The move came despite Lula's longstanding opposition to US sanctions on Tehran, advocating for a neutral foreign policy.

On 13 Jan, Brazil granted permission for the IRIS Makran & IRIS Dena ships to dock in Rio's port during 23-30 Jan, according to a post in the official government gazette.

That window has been scrapped, with the ships now authorized to dock between 26 Feb and 3 March, the Brazil's foreign ministry said.

A US official with direct knowledge of the situation said the prospect of Iranian warships in Rio ahead of Lula's meeting with Biden on Friday "was something unpleasant we wanted to avoid."

"There were a lot of behind-the-scenes conversations about this at many different levels," the official said, adding it was good news that the dates would no longer coincide.

A Brazilian military source confirmed that the federal government, via the foreign ministry, had shifted the dates and blocked the Iranian ships from docking.

"It's true that there was a veto (from the government)," said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity. "The Iranian ships could not come during this period."

A spokesperson for Brazil's foreign ministry said it was a "wrong assumption" to say Washington had pressured Brazil.

"The ships not coming between 23-30 Jan. had nothing to do with us, and then it was rescheduled to 26 Feb-3 March," said the spokesperson. "Nothing to do with the US"

The US State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Diplomacy with Iran was one of the highlights of Lula's efforts to bolster Brazil's international standing during his previous presidential mandate.

In 2010, he sought to broker a nuclear deal between Iran and the United States, traveling to Tehran to meet then-President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

Lula recoiled at US sanctions on Iran and has declined to choose sides in the Russia-Ukraine war, saying Brazil is neutral and wants dialogue to reach peace.

USA

Brazil / US / Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With its pristine beauty it is hard to believe Switzerland is a real country and not from a fairytale. Photo: Tareq Onu

Switzerland: The land of Alpine mountains and sapphire blue lakes

1h | Explorer
We have just begun: Young publishers reshaping Bangladesh’s book industry

We have just begun: Young publishers reshaping Bangladesh’s book industry

2h | Panorama
Google’s investment bodes well for Ireland’s economy.Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Layoffs alone won’t solve tech's problems

22h | Panorama
Hamiduzzaman Sculpture Park: Where art meets industrialisation

Hamiduzzaman Sculpture Park: Where art meets industrialisation

41m | Book Review

More Videos from TBS

Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

18h | TBS World
Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

23h | TBS Stories
Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

1d | TBS Stories
LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

5
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday