NATO, world leaders to meet as Poland says Russian-made rocket kills two

World+Biz

Reuters
16 November, 2022, 07:30 am
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 09:29 am

Related News

NATO, world leaders to meet as Poland says Russian-made rocket kills two

Russia denied it was responsible

Reuters
16 November, 2022, 07:30 am
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 09:29 am
Police block a road, amid reports of two explosions, in Przewodow, Poland, November 15, 2022. Jakub Orzechowski/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. POLAND OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN POLAND.
Police block a road, amid reports of two explosions, in Przewodow, Poland, November 15, 2022. Jakub Orzechowski/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. POLAND OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN POLAND.

NATO and global leaders will meet on Wednesday after a Russian-made rocket fell on NATO member Poland and killed two people, raising concerns that the Ukraine conflict could spill over its borders.

Russia denied it was responsible. The Polish foreign ministry said the rocket fell on Tuesday at 3:40 p.m. on Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland about 6 kilometres (3-1/2 miles) from the border with Ukraine.

A resident who declined to be identified said the two victims were men who were near the weighing area of a grain facility.

The ministry's statement was Poland's most detailed comment thus far. The United States and Western allies had said they were investigating but could not confirm a report that stray Russian missiles landed at the village.

Members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) are committed to collective defence under its Article 5, so a Russian strike on Poland could risk widening the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which began with Moscow's invasion in February.

Two European diplomats said Poland requested the NATO meeting under the treaty's Article 4 for consultations among the allies. Poland was also increasing the readiness of some military units, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.

At the Group of 20 (G20) leaders' gathering in Indonesia, a White House official said US President Joe Biden has convened a meeting of leaders on the explosion and loss of life in eastern Poland.

G20 talks enter final day as emergency meeting held over Poland blasts

Polish officials sought to avoid inflaming the situation. Morawiecki called on all Poles to remain calm, and President Andrzej Duda said there was no concrete evidence showing who fired the missile. He said the government was acting very calmly and that it was a one-off incident.

A NATO official said the alliance was closely coordinating with Poland.

Biden told Duda in a call that Washington has an "ironclad commitment to NATO" and will support Poland's investigation, the White House said.

The Associated Press earlier cited a senior US intelligence official as saying the blast was due to Russian missiles having crossed into Poland.

But in Washington, the Pentagon, White House and US State Department said they could not corroborate the report and were working with the Polish government to gather more information. The State Department said the report was "incredibly concerning."

Germany and Canada said they were monitoring the situation, and the European Union, the Netherlands and Norway said they were seeking more details. French President Emmanuel Macron ordered a verification effort, while Britain was "urgently" looking into the report.

Biden says missile that killed two in Poland may not have come from Russia

RUSSIAN DENIAL

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russian missiles hit Poland in a "significant escalation" of the conflict. He did not provide evidence.

Russia's defence ministry denied that Russian missiles hit Polish territory, describing reports as "a deliberate provocation aimed at escalating the situation".

It added in a statement: "No strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish state border were made by Russian means of destruction."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he had no information on an explosion in Poland.

Russia pounded cities across Ukraine with missiles on Tuesday, in attacks that Kyiv said were the heaviest wave of missile strikes in nearly nine months of war. Some hit Lviv, which is less than 80 km (50 miles) from the border with Poland.

Fabrice Pothier, former head of policy planning in the NATO secretary-general's office, told Sky TV that in a NATO meeting officials would "consult each other, to assess the threat and to take concrete action."

Latvian Deputy Prime Minister Artis Pabriks said the situation was "unacceptable" and it could lead to NATO providing more anti-aircraft defences to Poland and Ukraine, a view Pothier endorsed.

"Every inch of #NATO territory must be defended!," Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Twitter.

Top News

NATO / Poland / Ukraine / Ukraine war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

UCEP-SCB trains people in tailoring and dressmaking, electrical installation and maintenance, welding and other technical skills Photo: Courtesy

SCB x UCEP: Reintegrating pandemic-hit people back into the economy

57m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'Comprehensive plan crucial for absorbing the coming food crisis'

2h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Not even Keynes can help us now

27m | Panorama
Wakanda Forever: Ushering in a new chapter in the Black Panther franchise

Wakanda Forever: Ushering in a new chapter in the Black Panther franchise

47m | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

13h | Videos
Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

14h | Videos
World population hits 8 billion

World population hits 8 billion

15h | Videos
Rapid fire with Ahmed Rubel

Rapid fire with Ahmed Rubel

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

4
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday