Two girls leap over a stream filled with trash in Port-au-Prince, Haiti October 13, 2022. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

Haiti is facing a humanitarian catastrophe as it struggles with malnutrition, gang violence, inflation, and a cholera outbreak, the World Food Programme (WFP) said on Friday.

"Haiti is facing a humanitarian catastrophe," Jean-Martin Bauer, the WFP's country director in Haiti, told reporters, adding that the situation there is "close to breaking point".