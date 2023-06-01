UN tries to save Black Sea grain deal with 'mutually beneficial' proposal

World+Biz

Reuters
01 June, 2023, 08:45 am
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 10:15 am

Related News

UN tries to save Black Sea grain deal with 'mutually beneficial' proposal

Reuters
01 June, 2023, 08:45 am
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 10:15 am
A worker loads a truck with grain at a terminal during barley harvesting in Odesa region, Ukraine June 23, 2022. REUTERS/Igor Tkachenko
A worker loads a truck with grain at a terminal during barley harvesting in Odesa region, Ukraine June 23, 2022. REUTERS/Igor Tkachenko

The UN has proposed that Kyiv, Moscow and Ankara start preparatory work for the transit of Russian ammonia through Ukraine as it tries to salvage a deal allowing safe Black Sea grain exports, a source close to the talks said on Wednesday.

As the preparatory work starts, the UN wants parallel talks to be held on widening the Black Sea deal that was agreed last July to include more Ukrainian ports and other cargoes, said the source, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Russia agreed this month to a two-month extension of the deal but has said the initiative will cease unless an agreement aimed at overcoming obstacles to Russian grain and fertiliser exports is fulfilled.

Ukraine and Turkey have agreed to the new proposal, intended to improve operations in the Black Sea grain export corridor, but Russia has not yet responded, the source said.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, asked about the Reuters report at a daily press briefing, said conversations were continuing.

"As you recall, the Secretary General had put forward some ideas to the parties to improve the facilitation of the work of the Joint Coordination Centre, to also work on the issue of ammonia export, which is part of the deal that was signed. Those conversations and contacts are continuing. But that's as much as I'll say right now," Dujarric said.

The UN and Turkey brokered the Black Sea Grain Initiative between Moscow and Kyiv last July to help tackle a global food crisis aggravated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a leading global grain exporter.

APPEAL TO IMPROVE GRAIN CORRIDOR

The UN has handed "an official appeal to the leaders of Ukraine, Turkey and Russia with a proposal for a specific mutually beneficial algorithm to radically improve" the work of the grain corridor, the source told Reuters.

"Ukraine and Turkey have confirmed their readiness to work on the algorithm proposed by the Secretary General. At the same time, as of 30 May, Russia has not given its consent, despite the presence of favourable positions in the algorithm."

Ukrainian officials have said that since mid-April, Russia has "unreasonably restricted" the work of the Black Sea grain deal.

Russia has denied this and urged all parties to unblock the transit of ammonia via the Ukrainian port of Pivdennyi, near the Black Sea port of Odesa, which was halted after Russia's invasion in February last year.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in his nightly video address, accused Russia of blocking all activity at Pivdennyi, with 1.5 million tonnes of agricultural products unable to move. Other countries, he said, should take note.

"All maritime countries can now see what can threaten their ports, their coastlines if Russia gets away with blocking navigation in the Black Sea," Zelenskiy said.

"In other words, the blockade of one port in Ukraine poses extremely serious risks for different nations, particularly those with relations that Russia tries to use for speculative purposes."

Ukrainian authorities have said workers would need about 30 days to prepare the pipeline to pump ammonia again.

Ukraine's deputy renovation minister said on Tuesday that Kyiv was seeking guarantees from Moscow and the UN that the grain deal will work normally if Ukraine allows Russia to export ammonia via the pipeline.

A senior government source told Reuters this month that Kyiv would consider allowing Russian ammonia to transit its territory for export on condition that the Black Sea grain deal is expanded to include more Ukrainian ports and a wider range of commodities.

Top News / Europe

UN / Grain deal / Russia / Ukraine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

14h | Panorama
There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

1d | Panorama
Olivier De Schutter. Sketch: TBS

The low-wage specialisation niche in Bangladesh is not a long-term solution: UN Special Rapporteur

1d | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jahangirnagar University: A building on its way up, a greenery on its way out

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

16h | TBS Insight
Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

17h | TBS World
Is MS Dhoni retiring?

Is MS Dhoni retiring?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

4
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria